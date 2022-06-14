"If everyone can be like Rafael Nadal and give 100 percent on the court or every time they do something, that would be absolutely amazing, unfortunately, that’s very difficult to do" - John McEnroe

John McEnroe has said he worries about Naomi Osaka and her future in the sport. The American also praised Rafael Nadal and said not many people can put in the effort that the 22-time Grand Slam does on does on a tennis court.

Speaking on the sidelines of his new documentary that debuted last week at the Tribeca Film Festival, the seven-time Grand Slam winner said Osaka boycotting the media at last year's French Open has backfired because it's drawn more attention to the Japanese star.

"I worry about Naomi because she did something (boycotted the media) that at the time she thought was right and an incredible thing," McEnroe was quoted as saying by New York Daily News. "But the problem is that there’s more attention on her – Now how is she doing today? How’s the next one? Is she going to Wimbledon?"

McEnroe added that Naomi Osaka is very important to the sport and pointed out that everyone has their own way of dealing with pressure, some "healthier than others."

"So what started out as something that was done for reasons she felt good about, now she’s probably not quite as sure about," he added. "And it’s too bad. Because she’s the type of person we need. Big time. She won four Grand Slams already. And everyone has their way of dealing with (pressure). Some are healthier than others. "

McEnroe also lamented the fact that not everyone can give "100 percent on the court" like Rafael Nadal.

"If everyone can be like Rafa Nadal and give 100 percent on the court or every time they do something, that would be absolutely amazing. Unfortunately, that’s very difficult to do," said the American.

"I find it healthy in a lot of ways that mental health is being talked about more openly" - John McEnroe

John McEnroe is happy that mental health is talked about "more openly" these days

During the discussion, John McEnroe lauded the fact that mental health is being talked about "more openly" these days. But he also felt that things have gotten worse as more money has been poured into sports.

"I find it healthy in a lot of ways that (mental health) is being talked about more openly. But this isn’t something that just started. This started way before me. Obviously with more money in sports, it’s become more of a business. Parents see dollar signs in their eyes. It’s gotten way worse in that regard," McEnroe said.

