"If you're not fit enough, just get out of here" - When Roger Federer criticized Novak Djokovic for mid-match retirement at Australian Open 2009

Novak Djokovic has a history of retiring mid-match in tennis, which peaked between 2005-2009 when the Serb retired from seven matches. One such incident during the 2009 Australian Open drew significant criticism, including from the usually composed Roger Federer.

Djokovic was the defending champion and the No. 3 seed at that year's Melbourne Major. He seemed on track to defend his title successfully. However, little did he know that a disastrous retirement in the quarterfinal, just three wins away from his second Grand Slam title, would be in store.

The Serb was up against American Andy Roddick in the last eight and was trailing the No. 7 seed, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2, 2-1 when he quit the game due to heat exhaustion (above 40° Celsius) at Rod Laver Arena after two-and-a-half hours of play.

Djokovic, who was 22 at that time, had a smooth start to the match. However, at the beginning of the third set, he began looking towards the player's box and eventually requested a medical timeout to get some ice.

He subsequently returned to the match but consulted with the doctor again after some time before deciding that he could not continue his title defense. This allowed Roddick to advance to the semifinals where he lost to eventual runner-up, Roger Federer.

Following this event, Federer was asked to remark on the matter at a press conference, and the Swiss pointed out that it was not the Serb's first time doing so, which was "disappointing."

"He's not a guy who's never given up before. It's disappointing. I've only done it once in my career. Andy [Roddick] totally deserved to win that match. I'm almost in favor of saying, you know what, if you're not fit enough, just get out of here," he said.

The six-time Australian Open winner then lauded Andy Roddick for pushing Djokovic to the limit.

"If Novak were up two sets to love I don't think he would have retired 4-0 down in the fourth. Thanks to Andy that he retired in the end. Andy pushed him to the limits. Hats off to Andy," Federer said.

Novak Djokovic defended his Australian Open 2009 mid-match retirement

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2009 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic attended a press conference following his 2009 Australian Open mid-match retirement and stated that cramps and soreness throughout his body were the primary reasons for his decision.

He might have quit earlier in the game, but he persisted, hoping that treatment would help him.

"People could see that I was struggling with movement. The main reason is cramping and soreness in the whole body. I could have stopped even before, at the end of the second set, because I felt really bad. I continued on playing, thinking that something could help me out, maybe a treatment and things like that," he said.

The Serb then hit back at the naysayers, who were questioning his motivation and desire to defend his title, saying:

"It's easy for you to say. There is absolutely no question about whether I have motivation and will and desire to continue the match and defend my title. There is absolutely no doubt that I have it to me. My mind wanted me to continue on," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic went on to win nine more Australian Open titles after this incident, adding to his title win in Melbourne in 2008. In fact, he stands as the only player, male or female, with the most singles titles in the tournament's history.

