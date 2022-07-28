"If I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final with the way I served that day, I would have won" - Nick Kyrgios reflects on Wimbledon 2022 final 

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been in the limelight since the start of the 2022 grass court season and has been one of the most successful players on the surface this year.

Kyrgios reached the semifinals of two tournaments to kick off the swing with -- the Halle Open and the Stuttgart Open, and then stunned everyone in the tennis world by reaching the final at Wimbledon. Unfortunately, he stood no match for three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in the showpiece event.

Kyrgios recently took to Instagram to answer questions from fans as part of a Q&A session, where one fan asked him what he has learned from his experience playing in the first Slam final of his career.

The fiery Australian responded by saying that he should have controlled his emotions better, but believed he played a good match regardless. In fact, he was of the opinion that he would have won against anybody on that day except Novak Djokovic.

"Honestly, I feel as if my first slam final was impressive, next time I would try to ride the emotional wave a little smoother but I realise how much was on the line. I feel if I was up against anyone else but Djokovic in the final with the way I served that day, I would [have] won," Kyrgios said.

The outspoken Australian, well known for his antics on the court, also explained the logic behind such escapades on the court when prompted by a fan, hinting that they were calculated acts on his part to throw off his opponents.

"Look at my win/loss record, titles, big wins and prize money. U work it out," Kyrgios wrote as the response.

Nick Kyrgios is already back to workout!

"They have no idea what I've been through" - Nick Kyrgios hits back at critics questioning his confidence

Nick Kyrgios in action at Wimbledon 2022

During the Instagram Q&A session, one fan questioned the former World No. 13 about why he thinks he needs to be cocky on the court. Nick Kyrgios brushed off the question, saying that he was never arrogant in the first place, and that his critics often confused his confidence for arrogance.

"People tend to confuse my confidence for arrogance because they've no idea what I've been through," Kyrgios responsed to the question.

Nick Kyrgios is currently gearing up for the North American hardcourt swing, but the Australian is also nursing a knee injury. This led to the Wimbledon finalist recently pulling out of the Atlanta Open.

The 27-year-old has received wildcard entries to both the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati ahead of the US Open. However, it is still unclear whether he will be fit in time to participate in them ahead of the year's final Grand Slam.

