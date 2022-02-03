"If I have to buy a ticket, I buy it to watch Roger Federer play"- Fabio Fognini

In a recent interview with Gazzetta, Fabio Fognini spoke about a number of topics, including his admiration for Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal's recent Australian Open triumph.

Fognini revealed that he is a "Federer fan" and would buy a ticket to a match only if it featured the Swiss great.

"No offense to Djokovic and Nadal, but I am a Federer fan. If I have to buy a ticket, I buy it to watch Roger play," said Fognini.

This is not the first time Fognini has expressed his admiration for Roger Federer. During an interview with the ATP at the beginning of the 2021 season, he heaped praise on the 20-time Grand Slam champion, predicting that he would explode onto the scene once again that year.

Fognini then shifted his focus to Nadal's triumph at the Australian Open on Sunday. The Spaniard defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4 ,7-5 after more than five hours to clinch a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title.

Fognini was impressed with the Spaniard's fighting spirit and predicted him to go on to win his 22nd Major at the French Open.

"He is an incredible fighter. It is difficult to find the words to describe what he has done, these are feats that only the greatest champions can accomplish," mentioned Fognini.

"He is very competitive, he has shown it over the years. But here, if Rafa wants to, he will also win Paris and score 22," added the Italian.

Roger Federer has not played in seven months

Roger Federer at the Rolex paris Masters

Federer last played a professional match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in the quarterfinals. He underwent a third knee surgery later that year and has been sidelined ever since.

In a recent interview with Credit Suisse, Federer provided an update on his recovery. The 40-year-old stated that he would only be able to reveal his comeback plans in a few months time. However, he did stress that he is still committed to playing tennis.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Federer on the situation now with his recovery



"I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit" Federer on the situation now with his recovery"I would love to do way more but the doctors and everybody is holding me back a little bit" https://t.co/QCY8nJppco

"The question of [when I can return to action] is better answered maybe by April or May. For now, the drive [to play tennis again] is there. I am really motivated to do my work, what I am allowed to do. I did all the workouts again this morning and I am back in the gym again tomorrow..." said Federer.

Also Read Article Continues below

His long absence has resulted in his ranking dropping to No. 30.

Edited by Arvind Sriram