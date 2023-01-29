"If I'm in the box, and a guy is doing that, I'll probably act differently" - Novak Djokovic on his outbursts

Novak Djokovic delivered a largely clean performance to brush aside the challenge from his younger opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Australian Open 2023. The Serb started off strong and wrapped up the opening set 6-3, but was pushed to tie-breakers in the other two.

Failing to secure the all-important break, Djokovic was seen losing his cool towards the back end of the second set. The 10-time Australian Open winner engaged in a few animated conversations with his box, directing the frustration at his team.

Addressing the same in his post-match press conference, Djokovic described the same as "normal chatter." Conceding that he wasn't feeling entirely comfortable on the court at the time, the Serb said he was "looking for some help and some advice."

"No, it was Goran and other members of my team. Just a normal chatter that we would normally have in the court where I was not comfortable and was looking for some help and some advices, some guidance. That's all it is," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously on the court, difficult to explain to people that have not been in these situations what you go through."

Djokovic was quick to add that he does not have the same level of patience as his team. He said that he would have probably reacted differently had he been in their position — being yelled at by a player.

"So, of course, I know that, as I said on the ceremony, they tolerate a lot of things that I do to them, say to them, and I'm really grateful to have their presence and their support, just the way they are," the Serb said. "If I'm in the box, and a guy is doing that to me, I'll probably act differently."

Novak Djokovic reveals how he felt after Australian Open win

Novak Djokovic was seen heading for his player's box right after winning the final point of the contest. Visibly emotional, he hugged his family and team before letting out cries of joy on regaining his Australian Open crown.

Elaborating on the emotional celebration in his press conference, the Serb said he "emotionally collapsed" on reaching the box. He also felt immense pride and satisfaction — adding that he did not allow himself to be "distracted" with things happening off the court.

"Yeah, just a huge pride and satisfaction that I feel at the moment," the Serb said. "Of course, when I went into my box, I just think collapsed there and teared up with especially my mother and my brother, when I gave them a hug, because up to that moment I was not allowing myself to, I guess, be distracted with things off the court."

