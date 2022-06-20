"If I’m going to reach the final this year, I’m going to be more ready" - Matteo Berrettini on possible Novak Djokovic final at 2022 Wimbledon

After successfully defending his Queen's title on Sunday, Matteo Berrettini has said that he would be better prepared if he meets defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final again.

The 26-year-old is the form player on grass this year, having picked up titles in Stuttgart and Queen's. Berrettini has lost just once on the surface in the last two years - to Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon title match.

In his first Grand Slam final, Berrettini made a confident start, taking the first set on a tie-break. However, his challenge faded as Djokovic won the next three sets to win a then record-equalling 20th Grand Slam singles title.

However, a year later, Berrettini has nine more wins and two titles on the surface. He sent out an ominous warning to his rivals as he seeks his maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon.

“I feel I’m a better tennis player, because I have more experience now,” said Berrettini.

Speaking about his Wimbledon final loss last year, Berrettini admitted that he was overwhelmed by the pressure of the occasion. However, he feels he would fare better if he makes the final again this year.

“I wasn’t really able to sleep, I was barely eating. The tension was a lot. The pressure and everything. … It was great. It was a great moment, a great memory," he said. "But if I’m going to reach the final this year, I’m going to be more ready. I know what to expect. I know what I’m going to feel so it’s about experience."

“My team can tell you, I arrived in Stuttgart, and I wasn’t feeling great” - Matteo Berrettini after Queen's win

Matteo Berrettini won his second Queen's title on Sunday

Matteo Berrettini beat Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 to successfully defend his Queen's title.

He has now won nine matches on the surface as he moves on to Wimbledon as one of the favorites to take the title. However, just a few weeks earlier, Berrettini said he arrived in Stuttgart not "feeling great."

“My team can tell you, I arrived in Stuttgart, and I wasn’t feeling great,” Berrettini said. “I wasn’t hitting the ball the way I wanted it that way I used to do and I was like, ‘guys, I think it’s gonna be tough’. And then it went pretty well!"

Things did go "pretty well" for the Italian, as he dropped only one set all week en route to winning his fourth title on grass and second at Queen's. In the process, Berrettini became the first player to win the Queen's title on their first two visits to the tournament.

