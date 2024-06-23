Emma Raducanu recently enlisted her best friend Shauna's aid in a fun challenge for her partnership with Vodafone. In a test of their friendship, the Brit quizzed Shauna on her favorite possession, the most famous person in her contacts, her morning routine and more.

Raducanu's preparations are in full swing as she gears up for her campaign at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, which commences on July 1. After missing out on a French Open wild card and opting out of the qualifiers, the Brit has received a wild card for her home Slam.

The 21-year-old recently took part in the 'Vodaphone a friend' challenge to win tickets for her local community team to attend the grasscourt Major. She joined radio host Roman Kemp for the challenge and enlisted her best friend Shauna to answer questions about her.

Trending

Kemp kicked things off by asking Shauna what Emma Raducanu checks on her phone first thing in the morning. In response, Shauna hilariously revealed that the Brit keeps close tabs on her friends' whereabouts by checking their location on 'Find My Friends.'

"She goes on ‘Find My Friends’ and checks that all her friends are in their locations. Like she will actually text you and ask where you’re going," Shauna said.

"It’s like 9:30, you just left the door, 'Where are you going'" Emma Raducanu responded.

She then disclosed that the tastiest meal the 21-year-old can cook is a yogurt bowl.

"She makes a sick, like, yogurt bowl. Granola, nuts, honey, honeycomb," Shauna said.

When asked to name the most famous person in Raducanu's phone contacts, Shauna chose to remain discreet, prompting the Brit to call her a good friend.

"I have a couple names coming to mind, but I don’t think I can say. All I’ll say is if I had that number, I’d definitely be calling," she remarked.

Shauna also shed light on Emma Raducanu's TikTok habits, disclosing:

"She’ll either go on it for seven hours or not at all. Going into a rabbit hole about some type of conspiracy theory or something really random like trains."

She concluded her perfect showing by accurately identifying the 2021 US Open champion's gift of a pearl bracelet from her mother as her most cherished possession, earning herself the "best friend of the year award" from Raducanu.

"The pearl bracelet that your mum got you," Shauna answered the final question.

Emma Raducanu on feeling 'jealous': "My friends are on holiday for two months in the summer, I’m just out here grinding on the court"

Emma Raducanu - Getty Images

Amid her rigorous preparations for Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu opened up about the sacrifices she has made for tennis. In an interview with Grazia, the Brit admitted to feeling some envy when her friends got to enjoy two-month vacations while she was "grinding" on the court.

"I don’t get too jealous, but of course when my friends are on holiday for like two months in the summer, you’re like okay I’m just out here grinding on the court and travelling and everything," Emma Raducanu said.

However, the 21-year-old also acknowledged that her friends will never experience the unique "privileges" of being a professional tennis player.

"But equally I get opportunities that they may never have. The people I get to be in a room with. The experience I get to have first-hand. All of these are such amazing privileges and you’re not going to get them for free," she added.

After making a run to the semifinals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham, Emma Raducanu will continue gearing up for Wimbledon at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. The Brit will take on Sloane Stephens in a blockbuster first-round clash at the WTA 500 event.