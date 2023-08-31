Tennis fans have voiced their frustration with the persistent discourse of racism surrounding Coco Gauff's US Open drama, which unfolded during her first-round match against Laura Siegemund.

Gauff orchestrated an extraordinary comeback, defeating Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in just under three hours at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 19-year-old's frustration was evident as Siegemund took her time with prolonged pre-serve rituals. The tension reached its zenith during the third set, when Gauff confronted the chair umpire to complain about the German's multiple time violations.

Following a heated argument between Gauff and the chair umpire, Siegemund finally faced the consequences of her continuous delays and received a time violation penalty. Consequently, the American was granted a crucial game point.

Many tennis fans online accused the the chair umpire for being racist towards the American. They criticized the umpire while applauding Coco Gauff for standing her ground. There were also many fans who expressed their weariness towards the incessant accusation of racism during incidents like these.

One particular fan stated that they would rather gouge their own eyes out than witness another instance of someone playing the racism card in relation to this incident.

"If I see one more video on this discourse I will gouge my eyes out," a fan posted.

Another fan stated that the situation was not related to racism.

"The way this situation had nothing to do with Racism," the fan posted.

Here are some of other fan reactions:

“Coco Gauff is on the rise” – Novak Djokovic discusses American's chances of winning Grand Slam at US Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 US Open

During a recent press conference at the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic expressed his admiration for Coco Gauff, stating that the American was on the verge of securing a Grand Slam.

During his post-match press conference, Djokovic was informed about being admired by Gauff and was asked to express his thoughts on the 19-year-old's playing style.

"Coco [Gauff] is on the rise. Physically she seems to be very fit. She's striking the ball very well. I think she broke to the kind of top of the women's game quite early. Some years ago I think she was like 16, 17, when she played fourth round of Wimbledon," he said.

The Serbian stated that every player needs time for their game to "come together" before they can achieve great things.

"But it still takes some time, a few years for things to come together where you feel that you are complete as a player, that you are ready to win slams and dominate the game," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic expressed his belief that having Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert on her team would significantly contribute to Coco Gauff reaching new heights in her career.

"She's still young, but now Brad Gilbert on her side with the great experience of coaching some of the greats, I think things are coming together for her. She's been playing well here," Djokovic said.

The 36-year-old added that Gauff had a good chance to go far at the ongoing US Open.

"I think she's coming very close to that stage and that level. So I'm sure that she has very high hopes for US Open and she should, because she's playing really well," he added.

Brad Gilbert, who has contributed to the success of players like Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray, joined the 19-year's old team in July this year.