The drama that unfolded during Coco Gauff's first-round match at the 2023 US Open has sparked a wave of outrage among fans, highlighting the persistent issue of racism.

Gauff commenced her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title against qualifier Laura Siegemund. The 19-year old staged a remarkable comeback, triumphing over the German 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in just under three hours on Arthur Ashe Stadium to secure her spot in the second round.

The match was brimming with intense tension as Coco Gauff's frustration grew with Siegemund's prolonged preparations before receiving her serve. In fact, the American's dissatisfaction reached its peak during the third set, leading her to confront the chair umpire and demand multiple time violations to be imposed on the German.

"She's never ready when I'm serving. She went over the clock like four times, you gave her a time violation once. How is this fair? No, you're calling the score after the point is over."

"It's not like we're playing a lot of points. You're calling the score like six seconds after the point is over. You've missed her like four times. She's never ready. It's not like we're having 30-ball rallies. It's two balls," Coco Gauff said.

After Coco Gauff engaged in a heated argument with the chair umpire, Laura Siegemund was ultimately penalized with a time violation due to her continuous delays and the American was granted a crucial game point.

Tennis fans were quick to point out the underlying racism exhibited by the chair umpire. They took to social media to criticize the umpire while commending Coco Gauff for her courageous stance in defending what is just.

One fan stated that Gauff maintained her composure during the conversation with the umpire, fully aware of the consequences that often befall black women when they express their emotions.

"And the sad part is, I know she was trying to be as calm as possible because we know what happens as soon as a black woman reacts," a fan tweeted.

Another fan pointed out that Serena and Venus Williams also had to confront racism within the tennis world, and now Coco Gauff is facing similar challenges. The fan emphasized that there are individuals who hold prejudiced views and do not support the inclusion of Black athletes in the sport.

"Serena and Venus had to deal with racism in the sport of tennis. And now this young girl Coco I have to deal with it too. they do not want Black people in the sport," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"I think the media, in general, put too much on age" - Coco Gauff on facing 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva at the US Open next

Coco Gauff at a press conference

Following her win against Laura Siegemund, Coco Gauff will next go up against 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round at the 2023 US Open.

When asked about her thoughts on playing someone younger than her, Gauff confidently expressed that age is inconsequential and that it is the media that unnecessarily magnifies this aspect.

"Honestly the age is not anything I think about. I never thought about it before when I was on the younger end and I never thought about it in the past when I was on the older end. It means nothing. She has her ranking and that's all that matters. I think she's 16 or 17. 16, I don't know. She had a ranking then, that means she deserves to be here," she said.

"I think the media, in general, put too much on age. It doesn't matter if I'm playing someone younger. Yeah, didn't matter when I was younger, I was still beating some people older than me. She has an equal opportunity to do that on Wednesday," she added.

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva competed against each other for the first time on the WTA Tour during this year's French Open, where Gauff managed to secure a victory.