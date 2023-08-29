"I don't regret talking the way I did" - Coco Gauff reflects on confrontation with chair umpire in US Open 1R match against Laura Siegemund

Coco Gauff has reflected on her argument with the chair umpire over Laura Siegemund’s time violation in their US Open match.

Gauff, 19, took on 35-year-old Siegemund on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the opening round of the 2023 US Open on Monday. After facing a threat in the opening set, the young American bounced back to clinch a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The encounter had no shortage of drama as both players were at loggerheads over the time they spent between points.

In the second set, Siegemund was the first to voice her frustration during her service game, which lasted almost half an hour and resulted in Gauff claiming the break. The German complained to the chair umpire that she needed more time between the points during the arduous game.

While Coco Gauff refrained from countering her opponent, the situation boiled over in the third set when Laura Siegemund kept delaying the World No. 6’s serve. Gauff finally confronted the chair umpire over the leniency as Siegemund kept escaping time violations.

“I was really patient the whole match. She was going over the time since the first set. I never said anything. I would look at the umpire, and she didn't do anything,” Coco Gauff recalled in her US Open press conference.

“But then it got to the point where she was doing it a lot on my serve,” she said, adding, “I was being nice. My team told me I should have spoke up earlier.”

Following the teenager’s argument with the chair umpire, Laura Siegemund was finally slapped with a time violation for her repeated delays, and a decisive game point was awarded to Gauff.

“I think the pressure worked. Obviously, she gave those time violations after that,” the American said. “I was finally happy when the time violation came.”

"There was also a situation after the long game in the first set, she was sitting down. I told the ref that she's not allowed to sit down because that's the rule," she recalled.

Coco Gauff backed herself up and maintained that she was right in speaking up. The only regret she had was not voicing her disapproval sooner.

“I wasn't sure if I was in the right or not until it happened multiple times. Then I was like, ‘Okay, I know I'm in the right,’” the Cincinnati Open champion confessed.

“The frustration was bottling, to be honest. I think honestly if I could do it all over again, I would have said something earlier, maybe on a changeover, not so much like when I was serving,” she added. “Other than that, I don't regret talking to the ref the way I did.”

Coco Gauff set for an all-teenage clash with Mirra Andreeva in 2023 US Open 2nd round

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 French Open

After beating Laura Siegemund, Coco Gauff is now set to take on rising teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the 2023 US Open on Wednesday.

Andreeva defeated Australia’s Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, to book her place in the final 64 at the US Open.

The 16-year-old will meet Gauff for the second time this year.

Their previous clash came in the third round of the French Open, where 2022 finalist Gauff recorded a comeback win with a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 scoreline.