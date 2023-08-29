Tennis fans have concluded that Coco Gauff would have a breakdown if she ever played against Rafael Nadal after the teenager argued with the chair umpire over her opponent's time violations in her first-round match at the US Open.

Gauff defeated Laura Siegemund 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday, August 28. But a common theme throughout the match was Siegemund not being ready to face the Guaff serve. The German also took an extremely long toilet break after losing the second set.

Annoyed by her opponent's conduct, Gauff approached the chair umpire in the third set.

“She’s never ready when I’m serving. She went over the clock 4 times. You gave her a time violation once. How is this fair? You’re calling the score like 6 seconds after the point is over,” she argued.

The 19-year-old's outburst invoked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans felt her reaction was a little over the top, others rallied behind the American.

"That what I’m talking bout Coco, get that b***h together. I don’t know anything abt the rules in tennis, but I do know how racist the sport is towards black women, so more power to her for calling out the umpire’s bullsh*t," one fan tweeted.

Another fan opined that the standard of umpiring during the match was not up to the mark and lauded Gauff for taking a stand.

"I'm so proud of her for standing up for herself. Cause the umpire was on some other sh*t," they wrote.

"gauff wants to be serena williams so bad. plus the irony of her saying its not fair with her african american sporting genetics v a old german fk like siegemund," one fan chimed in.

"Gauff would have a complete break down if she ever played Nadal," another user stated.

Here are a few more fan reactions to Coco Gauff's outburst:

Coco Gauff to face Mirra Andreeva in US Open 2R

Coco Gauff

After downing Laura Siegemund, Coco Gauff is set to square off against Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the second round of the US Open. The duo's first and only meeting so far came at the French Open in June.

Gauff was put under immense pressure by Andreeva, with the young Russian taking the opening set in a tiebreak. The American, however, bounced back strongly and swept the next two sets to secure a 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-1 win.

Gauff was full of praise for the 16-year-old after the match.

“I don’t know, to be honest. When I played against her I didn’t feel like she was lacking experience," she said.

She also drew parallels between Andreeva and herself.

“I can say probably experience played a factor, but honestly what it felt like on the court, it didn’t feel like it. I think she plays beyond her years, and I don’t know, feel similar to how I was,” she added.

