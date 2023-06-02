Ons Jabeur has expressed her admiration for Mirra Andreeva's personality and shared that she considers the 16-year-old to be a positive influence on tennis.

Jabeur advanced to the third round at the 2023 French Open after securing a 6-2, 6-3 win over Oceane Dodin in an hour and 11 minutes. The Tunisian was clinical in her performance, striking down 25 winners and breaking Dodin's serve five times over the course of the match.

Meanwhile, Andreeva's fairytale run in Paris continued as she registered a 6-1, 6-2 win over Diane Parry. In doing so, the 16-year-old became the youngest player to reach the third round at the claycourt Major since 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made a run to the quarterfinals in 2005. She will be up against sixth seed and last year's runner-up Coco Gauff next.

When asked about Andreeva during her press conference, Jabeur expressed her admiration for the teenager's personality and acknowledged her breakthrough as beneficial for tennis.

"It's good for our sport to have someone like her, and most of all she speaks very well. She's funny, and she plays very well, and she shows on the court that she's not just 16 years old. She's here to win matches. I love her personality. I hope she's not going to change because we need girls like her," she said.

Jabeur voiced her eagerness to practice with Andreeva since the Russian's presence in the third round indicated her talent and potential. The World No. 7 also highlighted the need for the tennis community to protect the 16-year-old because the sport needed "girls like her."

"So I'm really impatient to practice with her and to see her level because if she's in the third round, it's because she has something. I hope that the world of tennis will protect her because we need girls like her," she added.

"She's a good friend, too, she's very nice, and we always joke around" - Ons Jabeur on French Open 3R opponent Olga Danilovic

Ons Jabeur through to the third round at the 2023 French Open

Ons Jabeur will be up against qualifier Olga Danilovic in the third round of the French Open. Looking ahead to the clash, the Tunisian described Danilovic as a "good friend" and a "great player."

"I did watch her play before. Not here. She's a good friend, too. She's very nice, and we always joke around. Now I'm teasing her, and I'm like, I'm not talking to you and stuff. But she's a great player, young," she said.

Jabeur admitted that she was anticipating a "tricky match" and stated that she will consult with her coach in order to devise the best strategy.

"It's going to be definitely a tricky match for me. I will speak to my coach and see what the strategy will be for me," she added.

Danilovic booked her spot against Ons Jabeur after registering a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jasmine Paolini, coming from 5-1 down in the second set.

Poll : 0 votes