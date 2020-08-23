'If I want my child to play tennis, I don't know what to do about it' - Sania Mirza bats for inclusion of ex-players in administration 

India's most successful women's tennis player Sania Mirza recently opined that ex-players should be part of the administrative bodies of sports. She said that almost every sport, especially tennis, needs this change to be implemented immediately.

In an exclusive live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Sania Mirza explained the significance of having current or ex-players in the administration. The 33-year-old pointed out that an individual who has played the game in the past can understand it better than anyone else.

Sania Mirza highlights the difference that ex-players could make

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳

Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

Sania Mirza turned professional in February 2003, and she has achieved enormous success in the last 17 years. The right-handed player attained the 27th rank in the WTA Women's Singles Rankings back in 2007, and a few years later, she became a doubles specialist.

Mirza has won six Grand Slam Championships - three each in the women's doubles and the mixed doubles category. She has inspired many young girls in India to play tennis, but she believes that there is no proper system in place to groom the upcoming players.

Sania Mirza said that the ex-players should have the power to run the game, and gave the following explanation:

"I think the ex-players should get involved because they are the only people who have the experience to say what should and should not happen, what can and can't happen."

Sania then spoke about the same point, referring to the current situation in tennis:

Advertisement

"Tennis specially needs this system in place badly. If I want my child to play tennis, I don't know what to do about it. I need to go to a national tennis academy. I need that in place. I need a federation in place, where I can go and call them 'This is what I want to do, what is the next step that I need to take?' or whatever it is. There needs to be so much more."

Sania Mirza signed off by saying that she would recommend this administrative system for all sports, because ex-players could genuinely help youngsters with their problems.