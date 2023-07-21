"If I wrote to Roger Federer at 2 am, he'd reply right away, if I wrote five hours later, then too & I wondered when this man slept" - Ivan Ljubicic

Former tennis player and coach Ivan Ljubicic recently reminisced about his relationship with Roger Federer during his days as the Swiss' coach.

Ljubicic partnered with Federer in the latter half of the 20-time Grand Slam winner's career and is credited to have infused new life into the Swiss' famed one-handed backhand.

In an interview with Tages-Anzeiger, the Croation recalled times when he would receive instant replies from Federer even when he would text the Swiss at 2 a.m. in the morning. Ljubicici joked that he came to the realization that Federer rarely ever slept.

"When I wrote to Roger Federer at two in the morning, he would reply right away," Ivan Ljubicic said . "If I wrote to him five hours later, too. That's when I realized how little he slept. I was wondering when this man slept. There were moments where I was exhausted, but he kept going."

Shifting focus to Federer's legacy and contribution to the sport, Ljubicic said no other player could come close to what the Swiss has done for tennis, something the fans and the tennis community have loved him for.

"Nobody will be able to come close, even remotely, to what Roger Federer has given to this sport," Ljubicic said. "He has received the most beloved tennis player award 19 years in a row and has won the sportsmanship award 13 times. I don't think there has been anyone in any other sport who has been as loved and influenced as many others as he was."

"I can't imagine Roger Federer being a coach" - Ivan Ljubicic

Federer at the Wimbledon Championships 2023.

Looking ahead at what the future holds for Roger Federer, Ivan Ljubicici stated that he could not picture the Swiss take on a coaching role.

The former player and coach said that although Federer loves to help and support upcoming players and youngsters, his multiple interests outside of tennis would make it difficult for him to commit to being a full-time coach. Ljubicic opined that the Swiss was better suited for the role of a mentor.

"I can't imagine Roger Federer being a coach," Ivan Ljubicic said. "I see him more as a mentor. He loves to help, but I don't see him wanting to make the commitment that being a coach requires. He likes to do many things."

