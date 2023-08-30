“If I would be you, I would just leave this stadium” – Aryna Sabalenka to US Open crowd after double fault woes in 1R win

Aryna Sabalenka thanked the spectators for their support despite her double-fault woes in her opening round match at the 2023 US Open on Tuesday, August 30.

Sabalenka registered a comfortable victory in straight sets over Maryna Zanevska, who played her last competitive match on Tuesday. However, it was not a pleasant outing for the Belarusian as she struggled with humidity throughout the tie.

"It was tough… tough start it was so humid, I mean I couldn’t hold my racket so I’m really glad I was able to get through the situation and get this win. I think she played unbelievable match. She [Zanevska] fought till the end and I’m just super happy with the win," Sabalenka said during the on-court interview.

The 25-year-old mentioned she found her feet as the match progressed.

"I think I’m the most pleased with my focus that no matter what, I was able to focus on myself and not on the score and just keep doing keep trying to find my rhythm, my game. Hopefully, I’ll do better with every game," she added.

The Belarusian also wished Zanevska well for the post-retirement journey, saying:

"I felt so sorry for her and I think she played great match and this is… I mean this a great match to finish her career and I wish she could play many more years but it is how it is and I wish her all the best in her next chapter."

Going forward, Sabalenka will need to work on her serve as she committed eight double faults against Zanevska. But she was pleased with the support she received from the stands at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"Thank you guys for keep staying. If I would be you, after the third double fault, I would just leave this stadium. So thank you so much for staying and being patient," Aryna Sabalenka joked.

The world No. 2 will next play Jodie Anna Burrage from Britain on Thursday, August 31.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will reach US Open final: Jimmy Connors

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek greet each other.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors believes that Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka will face each other in the 2023 US Open final. The first and second seeds, respectively, have made it to the second round at the Flushing Meadows so far.

During a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Jimmy was asked by co-host Brett Connors to pick potential finalists from the women's singles draw at the New York Major.

"Saby [Sabalenka] and Iga," Jimmy predicted.

Swiatek and Sabalenka have so far faced each other eight times, with the Pole winning five of those encounters. However, Aryna Sabalenka defeated the 22-year-old in their latest clash at the Madrid Open final in May this year.