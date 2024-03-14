"If Iga Swiatek did this, the whole TT would be up in arms" - Yulia Putintseva's "pathetic" gesture during Indian Wells 4R loss to Pole angers fans

Yulia Putintseva's seemingly distracting gesture during her clash against Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Indian Wells Open has stirred outrage among tennis fans.

Swiatek and Putintseva locked horns in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event, with the World No. 1 claiming a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win. The Pole will take on Caroline Wozniacki in a blockbuster quarterfinal showdown to continue her campaign for her second Indian Wells title.

Iga Swiatek and Yulia Putintseva's clash garnered attention after a clip circulated on social media showing Putintseva shuffling her feet as the World No. 1 prepared to serve, which was construed as an attempt to deliberately distract the Pole.

With Swiatek previously being harshly criticized for a similar distracting gesture against Donna Vekic at the 2022 San Diego Open, several fans argued that if the roles were reversed, the Pole would face severe backlash from the tennis community on social media.

"If Iga did this, the whole TT would [be] up in arms," a fan commented.

"But if Iga did that...," another fan chimed in.

One fan claimed that while Iga Swiatek was criticized for that incident to this day, players like Putintseva escaped such scrutiny.

"Never forget that Iga raised her arms during a rally inadvertently like twice three years back, apologised for it and it STILL gets brought up today - whereas grunters and whatever this sh*t is NEVER condemned. Poor girl," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans condemned Putintseva for her gesture, describing it as "pathetic" and "petty."

"Pathetic really," a fan wrote.

"Absolutely petty behavior but seems to got unnoticed," another fan shared.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"I know that I have to play my best tennis to compete against Iga Swiatek, and that's what I hope to do" - Caroline Wozniacki ahead of Indian Wells QF

Iga Swiatek enjoys a 1-0 winning record against Caroline Wozniacki, having claimed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over the Dane in their sole previous encounter at the 2019 Canadian Open.

Following her fourth-round win over Angelique Kerber, Wozniacki admitted that she was anticipating a completely different match against Swiatek in the Indian Wells quarterfinal.

"No, that's a long time ago, and I think it's not really going to be the same match either. I think I have obviously commentated some of her matches. I know how she's playing. Obviously she's playing good tennis, playing powerfully," she said in her post-match press conference.

The Dane stated that, while she had practiced with Iga Swiatek at the 2023 US Open, practice sessions differed greatly from full matches and recognized the need to deliver her best performance to challenge the World No. 1.

"I practiced with her as well a few times after I have come back, during the US Open as well. I know how she plays, but it's one thing knowing how she plays and also playing against her in a full match," she said.

"I know that I have to play my best tennis to compete against her, and that's what I hope to do," she added.