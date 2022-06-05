"If this isn’t the greatest achievement by a sportsperson, then not sure what is" - Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal's 14th French Open title win

Rafael Nadal did not need long to sink his teeth into his 14th French Open title, crushing Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the 2022 edition on Sunday. With the victory, the Spaniard brought up his 22nd Grand Slam title and further extended his lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race.

In the process, the Mallorcan also became the oldest player to win the title in Paris, doing so at the age of 36 years and two days. Another notable record the 22-time Grand Slam champion achieved was that he became only the third man in the Open Era to beat four Top-10 players enroute to a Major title, following in the footsteps of Mats Wilander and Roger Federer.

The 36-year-old's triumph on Sunday was largely expected, with many viewing Casper Ruud as still a level below his opponent in terms of both technical prowess and experience.

Despite that, the manner in which the World No. 5 managed to blow his way past the Norwegian was enough to send tennis fans on social media into a frenzy.

Hailing the former World No. 1 as the undisputed GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), users on Twitter threw superlative after superlative at the champion to try and capture the essence of his greatness.

Many pointed to his unbelievable record at the French Open (112-3), especially in finals (14-0), and were of the opinion that it has to be, without a doubt, the single greatest achievement by any athlete regardless of discipline.

"If this isn’t the greatest achievement by a sportsperson, then not sure what is! 14 French Opens!!! The ultimate GOAT," one fan tweeted.

Nakuul Mehta @NakuulMehta



"If this isn't the greatest achievement by a sportsperson than not sure what is! 14 French Opens!!! The ultimate GOAT, NADAL"

B/R Football @brfootball



Last weekend: Rafael Nadal watches his beloved Real Madrid become champions of Europe for the 14th time in Paris

This weekend: Rafael Nadal wins the French Open for the 14th time in Paris

' @Ashwin_tweetz Rafael Nadal at clay is the brutal domination we had seen in history of any sport. Nothing comes close.

"Rafael Nadal at the age of 36 just won the Australian Open and Roland Garros back-to-back for the first time. Beating players like Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Shapo, Berrettini and Felix. I must be in dreamland!!! A year ago this felt impossible!!!" another fan posted.

Zaheer Bhaila @ZiriB

"Rafael Nadal at the age of 36 just won the Australian Open and Roland Garros back to back for the first time. Beating players like Djokovic, Medvedev, Zverev, Shapo, Berrettini and Felix. I must be in dreamland!!! A year ago this felt impossible!!! You never doubt Rafael Nadal!!!"

Parth MN @parthpunter



Today, Rafa Nadal just won his 14th French Open title. Insane doesn't even begin to describe it.



Once in a century athlete. The Goat.



#RafaelNadal Pete Sampras held the men's record for most grand slam titles for a decade. He finished with 14 grand slams.

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan



Pete Sampras won his 14th Grand Slam title back in 2002, I always believed it was going to take an unreal effort to surpass him. 20 years on, Rafael Nadal has 14 French Open titles. Unbelievable, really

"What is there left to say about Rafael Nadal? Feels like we are in an uncharted territory leaving any completion far behind and only competing with the time but in reality Rafa is already timeless! Vamos!" one account wrote.

Anna @Anna_Beee

"What is there left to say about Rafael Nadal? Feels like we are in an uncharted territory leaving any completion far behind and only competing with the time but in reality Rafa is already timeless! Vamos!"

Nico Cantor @Nicocantor1



Hamilton at Silverstone

Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals

Cristiano in the Champions League

Jack Nicklaus at the Masters

Tom Brady at the SuperBowl

Phelps at… swimming?



"Is there another athletes that dominates a venue/event more than Nadal at Roland Garros? Any others?"

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports

"Beating Rafa Nadal At The French Open Continues To Be The Hardest Accomplishment in All of Sports"

"Growing up, Pete Sampras' No 14 was the ultimate number in men's tennis for so long. And now we have witnessed Rafa Nadal win 14 just at French Open alone and there are two men just two behind him in the overall count. Quite awesome," another fan wrote.

Vinayakk @vinayakkm

"Growing up, Pete Sampras' No 14 was the ultimate number in men's tennis for so long. And now we have witnessed Rafa Nadal win 14 just at French Open alone and there are two men just two behind him in the overall count. Quite awesome."



Quite awesome. Growing up, Pete Sampras' No 14 was the ultimate number in men's tennis for so long. And now we have witnessed Rafa Nadal win 14 just at French Open alone and there are two men just two behind him in the overall count. Quite awesome.

Gaurav Sundararaman @gaurav_sundar



Most GS titles Men



Rafa 22

Nole 20

Fed 20

Rafa French open -14

Sampras 14



Time to rename the centre court to Rafa Nadal arena.



So tough to achieve what Rafa has done.

#FrenchOpen "While I was growing up Sampras was chasing 12 GS titles. Now there is 14 in one slam."

Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel



"Rafael Nadal as French Open champ for a 14th time? Believe it. 17 years to the day after his first. Cannot get over the dedication this athlete has had to his craft — for two decades+"

"There is no greater challenge in sport than playing Rafa at Roland Garros. 112 wins, just 3 losses. Unbelievable," one user wrote.

Taylor @TaylorOnSport

"There is no greater challenge in sport than playing Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. 112 wins, just 3 losses. Unbelievable"

William Hill @WilliamHill



He has also failed to win the tournament on just 4 occasions since his first title in 2005.



"Rafael Nadal has never lost a French Open final. The King of Clay has claimed his crown"

Raghav @raghavv_01

"To those who compared Alcaraz to young Rafa"



When Nadal was 19 vs When Alcaraz was 19

Rafael Nadal to rise to World No. 4 following his French Open triumph

Rafael Nadal moves into the World No. 4 spot starting next week

Following his title win at the 2022 French Open, Rafael Nadal will overtake Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP rankings and move into the World No. 4 spot. The Spaniard currently has 7,525 points to his name, at least 1,400 points more than the Greek's tally of 6,100.

In the Singles Race to Milan, the 22-time Grand Slam champion has a very comfortable lead over second-placed Carlos Alcaraz. The Mallorcan has a haul of 5,620 points from tournaments this year alone, while Alcaraz has earned 3,820 points in 2022 so far.

