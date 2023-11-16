Novak Djokovic's semifinal chances at the 2023 ATP Finals now depend on Jannik Sinner, as the Serb could not beat Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets in his final group match at the year-end championships.

Both of his previous matches at the tournament also went to three sets — a win against Holger Rune and a loss against Sinner. The Italian, with two wins in two, has already booked his spot in the knockouts, becoming the first Italian man to achieve the feat.

However, Rune beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in his second match, thanks to the Greek's retirement midway through the first set. His win, therefore, counts as a straight-sets victory, meaning the Dane will have a better set-win percentage if he downs Sinner in their final group match.

Only if Jannik Sinner beats Holger Rune will Novak Djokovic go through to the semifinals, a fact that amused fans on social media. Many urged the 22-year-old Italian to voluntarily tank his match against the Dane, citing the 2014 WTA Finals as an example.

Back then, Simona Halep had the chance to eliminate Serena Williams from the tournament by losing to Ana Ivanovic in straight sets in their final match. The Romanian, however, lost the match in three sets, thereby sending Williams and herself through to the semifinals.

The final ended up being a face-off between the two, with Williams beating Halep to take home the crown. Fans on Twitter, therefore, hoped Sinner would learn from that lesson and eliminate Djokovic from the tournament without taking the moral high road.

"I'm a sucker for a round robin scenario where moral integrity clashes with sporting interest. The ATP Finals are so back," one fan wrote.

"Sinner is surely tanking the match right? Like don’t be dumb son, learn from Halep in 2014, take the easy option," another fan joked.

Novak Djokovic will be in action next at Davis Cup Finals if ATP Finals campaign ends in group stage

On the off chance that Jannik Sinner loses to Holger Rune in his final group match and eliminates Novak Djokovic in the process, the Serb will be in action next at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga. Serbia is drawn to take on Great Britain in the quarterfinal stage on 23 November.

Djokovic will be joined by Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic, and Hamad Medjedovic at the team event. Great Britain, meanwhile, will be led by Cameron Norrie, along with Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Neal Skupski, and Joe Salisbury.

