"If Jannik Sinner plays like this, he's going to have Grand Slams, World No. 1" - Daniil Medvedev

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev has heaped praise on Jannik Sinner after the Italian defeated him in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, on November 18.

Medvedev and Sinner had a tight contest to book a spot in the final of the year-end tournament. The Russian came back from a set down to force a tiebreak in the second set, but the Italian eventually won the match with a score of 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1.

The World No. 3 had previously won the title in 2020 and was looking to reach his 10th final of the season. Meanwhile, Sinner became the first Italian player to reach the title bout of the ATP Finals.

The Italian has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, and now Medvedev. He topped the Green Group and will face either Carlos Alcaraz or Djokovic in the final on November 19.

Speaking about Jannik Sinner's form in a post-match press conference, Daniil Medvedev said that he was 'very impressed'.

"Very impressed, to be honest. He's playing very good now. I mean, even today he doesn't miss much. He can run well. If you give him easy ball, you feel like he moves you over the court. He can volley well. Serve has improved a lot," he said.

Medvedev then asserted that if the 22-year-old maintained his current form, he would win Grand Slam titles and become World No. 1 soon.

"I generally believe if he plays like this, like he played last weeks, all the time, he's going to have slams, No. 1," the former US Open champion said.

"Then it comes to how many weeks, how many slams, stuff like this. Sometimes this way ends. The question is how often is he going to ride it. When he's not on the wave, how good he plays. That's the way tennis is. But at the moment he is very, very good, and there's not much more to add," he added.

Daniil Medvedev maintains head-to-head advantage over Jannik Sinner despite ATP Finals loss

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev has maintained his head-to-head advantage over Jannik Sinner despite losing in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

The two have faced nine times on the ATP Tour so far, with the Russian holding a 6-3 head-to-head lead. Medvedev first defeated the Italian in the fourth round of the Open 13 in 2020 and won five more matches against him.

Meanwhile, Sinner had never beaten Medvedev until this year, when he won the China Open. He then won the Vienna Open title and now the ATP Finals' semifinal by defeating the 27-year-old.