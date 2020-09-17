Dominic Thiem won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last weekend after a tough battle with close friend Alexander Zverev. But while Thiem was the one who lifted the trophy after the triumph at Arthur Ashe Stadium, his success was not his alone; there were many people who were part of the journey that helped him become a Grand Slam champion.

In a blog on his website, Thiem himself spoke about the contribution of several people, including his family, towards his success.

Dominic Thiem chats with his brother, Moritz Thiem, after his big win. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LSQon8Agt8 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 14, 2020

"To my grandparents, who have been doing everything for my career, to Mom Karin and Dad Wolfgang and brother Moritz – our path has been successful! And not to forget: thanks to a lot of friends and fans around the world – you all played a major part in my first Grand Slam victory," Thiem wrote.

#USOpen 2020 men’s champion Dominic Thiem,



“It’s amazing how far our journey has come, I wish we could have shared this together ... you will definitely bring it home one day ... The USTA did amazing ...I hope my family, especially my grandparents made it fine through the match” pic.twitter.com/ApURUjK2aU — Jonathan Pinfield 🎾 (@tweetsbyjp) September 14, 2020

His father, Wolfgang Thiem, is one of those who has played a very important role in the Austrian's success. And like any father would be, Wolfgang is incredibly happy about his son winning his first Grand Slam title - and also optimistic about even more success, including the No. 1 ranking.

"It was really just awesome" - Dominic Thiem's father on US Open win

In an interview with oe24, Woflgang spoke about his and his wife's reaction to Dominic Thiem's breakthrough win in New York.

"I hugged my wife. We were both incredibly happy because we were extremely happy for Dominic," Wolfgang said. "We both know how he worked towards that and that his biggest goal was simply to win a Grand Slam tournament. It was really just awesome. (There were tears) with my wife, yes, not with me, I'm not such an emotional person. I am happy in my own way."

Wolfgang added that Dominic Thiem, who is back in Austria after the title, will need to recharge his batteries after a difficult few weeks in the US Open bubble.

"The last two weeks have been incredibly demanding, both physically and mentally. I felt that everything had fallen off with him. Now he has to recharge the batteries," he went on.

Dominic Thiem after losing to Rafael Nadal at the 2019 French Open

When asked about Dominic Thiem becoming No. 1, his father said that the next big goal for the Austrian would be the French Open in Paris, which begins later this month. According to Wolfgang, if his son keeps winning titles, the ranking would take care of itself.

"Paris will start in two weeks, that's his next big goal," he said. "The No. 1 is a result of such victories. If he keeps playing like this, the odds are pretty good."