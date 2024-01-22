Daniil Medvedev’s recent on-court interview at the 2024 Australian Open has drawn an encouraging reaction from Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs.

Medvedev is through to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open after his victory over Portugal’s Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1 on Monday, January 22.

Following his fourth-round win, Medvedev had an enlightening conversation about his return position with fellow former World No. 1 Jim Courier. The 2021 US Open champion demonstrated his technique and revealed how he famously started standing way behind the baseline while returning a serve.

"The thing is that you called me a master of the return but I don't think so, because my return from close, I don't think it is that good. I can do it but it's not the best. You ask [Novak Djokovic] or someone else," he said during the on-court interview.

Medvedev noted that his strategy backfired at the 2023 Indian Wells, where he finished as the runner-up against Carlos Alcaraz, who frequently made dropshots after noticing the 27-year-old's return position.

"I always bring this as an example. I remember Alcaraz in Indian Wells – he has one of best dropshots if not the best in the game. He made like 10 winner dropshots against me," he told Courier.

Medvedev added that when their colleagues picked up on Alcaraz’s tactic at the Miami Open the following week, they didn’t do a great job at it, thus benefitting the eventual champion.

"Suddenly everybody’s doing dropshots against me. But if your dropshot is not perfect, I’m gonna win the tournament. So I was so happy" he joked.

Daniil Medvedev’s interaction with Jim Courier fascinated Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, who expressed her backing for the Russian.

“If you don’t like @DaniilMedwed …… there is something wrong with you!! He’s so awesome!!!!” she wrote on X.

Daniil Medvedev in pursuit of 2nd Grand Slam title at Australian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev has booked his spot in the last eight of the Australian Open for the third time in his career. To reach the quarterfinal, the Russian defeated Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvuori and Felix Auger Aliassime before his latest victory over Nuno Borges.

It is worth noting that each time Medvedev has reached the quarterfinals stage (2021, 2022), he has gone on to feature in the final.

The former World No. 1 is, however, yet to lift the winner’s trophy. The Russian, who won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open, will look to add a second such trophy to his cabinet this time around.

Medvedev will next face Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday, January 24, for a spot in Friday’s Australian Open semifinal.