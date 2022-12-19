"If you look at Federer, Nadal and Djokovic over the past 15 years, you understand quickly why they are so good" - Tennis coach Mario Tudor

Mario Tudor recently expressed his admiration towards the Big 3 of tennis—Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal for their level of consistency at the top of tennis for more than a decade. He also spoke about how the Serbian will strive for more in the upcoming season.

Tudor, the coach of former World No. 3 Milos Raonic, stated that Djokovic's tendency to always improve his game sets him apart from his peers, a quality he shares with the other greats, viz. Federer and Nadal.

In an interview with Sport Klub Slovenia via Eurosport, Tudor said the 35-year-old has been meticulous about his training sessions and has a knack for improving his game every day.

"He's interested in every little thing and as a coach you have to be really well prepared because Novak wants to get better and better every day."

The Croatian former player shares a good rapport with Djokovic's current coach, Goran Ivanisevic. Elaborating further on Djokovic's training regime, Tudor said:

"Goran (Ivanisevic) is one of my best friends and we're in contact almost every day. As for Nole, Goran tells me that he's incredible in training. Every time he practices he looks for something to improve on."

Drawing similarities with Federer and Nadal, Tudor said the Serb's perfectionism is what makes him who he is now. The 44-year-old further added that perfectionism has driven the Big 3 to always stay at the top of their game for the last 15 years.

"If you look at Roger, Rafael and Novak, how much they've improved and worked on their game over the past 15 years, you understand quickly why they are so good."

Djokovic will strive to equal Nadal's Grand Slam record in 2023

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the International BNL d'Italia - Day Eight

Despite having a rough start to the 2022 season, the Serb finished the season with a Grand Slam singles title and an ATP Tour Finals title. The World No. 5 won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon and is one of the favorites to win his 22nd Major in Australia, equaling Nadal's Grand Slam record tally.

Having missed the 2022 edition of the Grand Slam due to his unvaccinated status, the Serbian has been granted permission to take part in the Major next season. Nadal is the defending champion at the "Happy Slam" and will be a considerable obstacle in Djokovic's path.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes