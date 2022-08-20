"If you look at Roger Federer's style of play compared to Rafael Nadal's style of play, we always thought that Roger was going to have a much longer career than Rafa" - Barbara Schett 

Former World No. 7 Barbara Schett has shed light on Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's career longevity. Keeping both players' different styles of play in mind, Schett thought that Federer would have a much longer career than Nadal when both of these players took the game by storm.

However, things haven't panned out how Barbara Schett imagined as Rafael Nadal is going strong at the age of 36 while Roger Federer, who is now 41, has been out of action due to injury woes. While Rafael Nadal has an intense physical game with drawn-out rallies and relying on defense, Roger Federer's game is fluid and not as taxing on the body given his aggressive game style and ability to end points quickly.

However, it should be noted that Federer made his ATP debut in 1998 while Nadal made his professional debut in 2001.

Speaking to Eurosport, Schett said, "We all know that the way Rafa plays is very physical and the way he moves, the way he chases the ball like no one else. And I think his willpower and his way of overcoming injuries and his pain threshold is so high that I never, I never thought his career would be so long.

"But, yes, i mean: he proved me wrong once again and i think a lot of people did too. If you look at Roger Federer's style of play compared to Rafa Nadal's style of play, we always thought Roger was going to have a much longer career than Rafa Nadal, but that is not the case. And that's the beautiful thing of tennis, you can't foresee anything," she added.

Nadal and Federer have faced each other on 40 occasions and the former has a 24-16 advantage in their head-to-head over the latter.

Both of these players have been consistently playing for more than 20 years on the tour and have had their share of injuries during their respective careers.

The Spaniard has been troubled by a chronic and recurring foot injury throughout his career but has managed to savor success despite it. Roger Federer, on the other hand, hasn't been able to play consistently in the last few years due to his knee injury.

"You can never, ever write him off" - Barbara Schett on Rafael Nadal's chances at US Open

Rafael Nadal. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

While making a return to the tour after a six-week layoff due to an abdomen injury, Rafael Nadal lost in the second round to Borna Coric at the ongoing Cincinnati Masters, which was a big blow to the veteran's US Open preparations. However, Barbara Schett added that Nadal can never be written off, especially given his form this season.

"Rafa Nadal certainly can be dangerous again at the US Open. I mean, he's so fired up at every single Grand Slam. We've seen this year playing the best tennis of his life. You can never, ever write him off," she said.

With the loss, Nadal squandered his chance of returning to the top spot in the ATP rankings ahead of the US Open. Current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev will retain the top spot until the end of the New York Major, which kicks off on August 29 in New York.

