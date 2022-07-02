"If it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds" - Nick Kyrgios on Alexander Bublik's underarm serves in Wimbledon 3R

Nick Kyrgios has taken a cheeky dig at Wimbledon on social media and said that he would have been accused of 'tanking' and fined heftily had he sent down as many underarm serves as Alexander Bublik did on Friday.

Bublik served six underarm serves in his third-round loss to American Frances Tiafoe in four sets. Kyrgios, meanwhile, has coped up a fine of £8211 ($10,000) after spitting in the direction of a heckling supporter during his first-round win against Paul Jubb

The combustible Australian was riled by the partisan crowd getting behind Jubb, who took Kyrgios to five sets before falling short. An unapologetic Kyrgios said that he couldn't care less about an ivestigation about his spitting incident and that he knows what he brings to the sport

“I couldn't care less if there is an investigation about me doing that, to be brutally honest with you. I know what I bring to the sport. One of the most important people in the sport. Do you want to speak about that? Nothing to investigate there because it's just factual,” Kyrgios said.

He has now taken a subtle dig at Wimbledon for their supposed preferential treatment. Bublik went 'unpunished' for serving six underarm serves against Tiafoe. However, Kyrgios thinks if it were him, he would have been accused of tanking and fined heavily.

"I love it, it's different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds," the Australian tweeted.

It's noteworthy that underarm serves are within the rules of the sport and are often used by players to catch their opponents unaware, especially when the returner is deep behind the baseline.

Nick Kyrgios to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in blockbuster 3R clash

Nick Kyrgios at The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios was taken the distance in the first round by Jubb, but he dished out a stunning performance in his second-round win against Filip Krajinovic on Thursday.

The 27-year-old played one of the best grasscourt matches of his career, dropping only six games against the Serb. The prize for Kyrgios is a blockbuster third-round clash with his good friend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The fourth seed is through to the Wimbledon third round for the first time in four years, dropping only one set in his first two rounds. However, the young Greek has lost three of his four meetings against the 2014 quarterfinalist, including their lone meeting on grass at Halle two weeks ago.

