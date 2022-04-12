"If you met him in the street, you would have no idea he had won 21 Grand Slams because he’s very humble" - Casper Ruud on Rafael Nadal

World No. 7 Casper Ruud has hailed Rafael Nadal for his humility despite the Spaniard's stellar on-court accomplishments. Nadal recently won the 2022 Australian Open to take his Grand Slam tally to a record-breaking 21 titles.

Meanwhile, Ruud, 23, ascended to a career-best ranking of No. 7 after making his first Masters 1000 final in Miami, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain. During an interview with Tennis.com, Ruud spoke about how 'inspiring' and 'motivating' the 35-year-old Nadal's career has been for fans and players alike.

Norway's highest-ranked player said in this regard:

"It’s inspiring. I think his whole career has been motivating for other fans, players, people who are watching him."

Speaking about the Spaniard's humility, Ruud said that Nadal doesn't flaunt his on-court success. He added that the World No. 4 continues to take every match seriously, despite winning nearly 1050 singles matches on tour.

"If you met him in the street, you would have no idea that he had won 21 Grand Slams, because he’s very humble, and never gets ahead of himself," said Ruud. "He always takes every match and every day seriously."

Nadal made a dream run to the 2022 Australian Open title after not playing since August last year due to a foot injury. Ruud, who didn't play in the tournament, said regarding the same and his own Grand Slam ambitions:

"What happened in Australia (this year) will motivate me to do well in the next Grand Slams and the next chances I get.”

Ruud is yet to meet Nadal on the court, but the young Norwegian recently lost to the World No. 4 in a game of golf.

"I didn't win. He beat me there as well."



"He's a very, very tough competitor... Usually on the golf course you are laughing a bit & joking around. With him, it's no jokes (smiling)."



Ruud will next be seen in action at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Ruud will next be seen in action at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far

Rafael Nadal has lost just once this year.

After closing out his 2021 season in Washington DC, where he lost in the Round of 16 to Lloyd Harris, Rafael Nadal made a blistering start to his 2022 campaign.

The Spaniard coasted to the Melbourne 250 title without dropping a set. He built on that form by playing some stellar tennis at the Australian Open. Nadal reached the quarterfinals, conceding just one set along the way, where he took on Denis Shapovalov.

He appeared on course for a routine win over Shapovalov after taking a two-set lead. However, the young Canadian fought back to force a decider. To his credit, Nadal regrouped in the fifth to take the match before beating Matteo Berrettini in the semifinals to reach his sixth Australian Open final.

The World No. 4 seemed to meet his match in Daniil Medvedev, who burst into a two-set lead. Nadal, though, staved off a break point in the third set before sealing an improbable five-set win.

It was his 21st Grand Slam singles title and helped him break a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who both have 20 Majors to their name.

Rafael Nadal continued his dream start to the season in Acapulco, where he won the title without dropping a set. The Spaniard's career-best 20-0 start to the season was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final, though. He has not played since then due to a stress fracture in his ribs.

