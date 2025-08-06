"If your moms saw, they'd be disgusted" - Elina Svitolina calls out 'shameful' death threats and online abuse from bettors after Montreal exit

Elina Svitolina recently gave a befitting reply to online criticism and the death threats she received after her heartbreaking loss at the National Bank Open. The Ukrainian is currently gearing up for the upcoming tournaments of the 2025 season.

After outclassing several tennis players, including Amanda Anisimova, Anna Kalinskaya, and more in the first three rounds of the Canadian Open, Svitolina reached the quarterfinal round against Naomi Osaka. However, in this round, the latter dashed the Ukrainian's hopes of lifting the trophy by claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win. Along with this upset, online hate and criticism also followed the 30-year-old.

She received death threats from bettors on Instagram direct messages, and she was also criticized for her performance in the quarterfinal round. Threatening the player, one of the users wrote:

"I just hope you fu****g die tonight, your money from selling matches will be of no use to you if you end up with my d**k in your mouth after killing you, STUPID."

Along with this, she also shared ill comments about her kids and her nationality. However, Svitolina slammed the abusers by sharing their usernames and the snapshots of their threats on her Instagram story. Along with this, she penned a note, calling them shameful.

"To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete. The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your messages, they'd be disgusted," wrote Elina Svitolina.

Here are the snippets of her Instagram story:

Svitolina recently shared an emotional reaction after Russia's missile and drone attack on Kyiv resulted in mass killings.

All about Elina Svitolina's 2025 season so far

Elina Svitolina opened her 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open, where she delivered some impressive performances but fell short of progressing further than the quarterfinal round against Madison Keys. Following this, she competed in the Linz Open, where she faced an early exit in the first round against Anna Blinkova.

Her third tournament of this season was the Qatar Open, which saw her fall in the second round against Jessica Pegula, who advanced further with a 6-3, 7-6(3) win. Svitolina faced the same fate as at the Qatar Open at the Dubai Tennis Championships and then went on to compete at Indian Wells.

Shortly after being toppled by Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinal round of the Indian Wells, she competed at the Open de Rouen, where she produced a dominant display, lifting the tournament's trophy after defeating Olga Danilovic in the finals.

The Madrid Open also witnessed a stellar performance from Elina Svitolina throughout; however, the world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, got the better of her in the semi-final with a 6-3, 7-5 victory. Adding to these tournaments, the Ukrainian athlete also competed at the French Open, where she reached the quarter-final round, but Iga Swiatek dashed her hopes of claiming the title with a 6-1, 7-5 triumph.

Another Grand Slam for Svitolina this year was Wimbledon, where she was eliminated in the third round by Elise Mertens.

