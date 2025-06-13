PICTURES: Elina Svitolina shares adorable glimpses of daughter Skai enjoying family vacation as Ukrainian takes well-deserved break

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina recently shared glimpses of her family vacation time with her daughter, Skai. Svitolina's daughter was born in 2022, just a year after she married French player Gael Monfils.

Her daughter is also occasionally seen on the tour with her and Monfils. Recently, the WTA No.13 was spotted with her daughter amidst her break after her campaign at the 2025 Roland Garros and the clay season.

Svitolina shared a few pictures of her break time on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen enjoying her time with Skai and her other friends. In the post, the 30-year-old can be seen surfing on the water and posing with Skai. She wrote further in her caption:

"Girls wanna to have some sun ☀️ 🥰"

Here are the pictures:

Elina Svitolina faced a quarterfinal exit from the French Open, where she lost to the current World No.7 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Notably, the Ukrainian had registered an impressive performance during her fourth-round clash against Jasmine Paolini, where she came back after losing the first set to the Italian.

Elina Svitolina makes her feelings known on her goals at this stage of her career

Elina Svitolina during her clash at the 2025 French Open (Image via: Getty)

Elina Svitolina recently talked about her immediate goals at this stage of her career. Svitolina, a 2020 Olympics bronze medalist, has been one of the tennis players who are currently competing on the tour post-maternity break.

Svitolina shared that she is mentally prepared and focused to fare well in tournaments and compete against major players on the tour. She also reflected on the change tennis has seen in recent years and stated (via Tennis.com):

"I feel like I’m fit, I’m playing well, I’m mentally very locked in for the tournaments. I just want to find this edge and try to challenge these big players, to become one of them again. In order to do that you need to be perfect, or at least find your own way that works for you. I have all the experience from previous years but right now, the tennis is more powerful."

Elina Svitolina has been a regular candidate in the final eight of major tournaments like the Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, and Madrid Open in 2025. She has been able to cross this hurdle just once during the Madrid Open, defeating Japan's Moyuka Uchijima.

