Elina Svitolina shares sweet update on daughter Skai and her early love for sports

Elina Svitolina shared a sweet update about her daughter Skai and her growing love for all sports. The Ukrainian married ATP star, Gael Monfils, in 2021, and the couple were blessed with Skai in October 2022.

Ad

17th seed Svitolina took on Sonay Kartal in the second round of the Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. Fresh off a title in Rouen, the Ukrainian looked in good shape and earned a smooth 6-3, 6-1 win over the Brit.

In her post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Svitolina was asked about updates on her 'little one.' The 30-year-old mother stated that her two-year-old daughter has taken a liking to multiple sports.

Ad

Trending

"She's very good. She loves to play tennis. She has her small racket, but she prefers the big one of mine or Gael's. So, yeah, she's on the court trying to hit some balls. And yeah, it's fun to watch her grow. And she's so much into sports. She loves football. And yeah, just tries to really play a lot of different games," Elina Svitolina said (from 2:35).

Ad

Ad

Speaking about how quickly her daughter is growing up, she shared:

"It's interesting to see her, you know, grow every single week. It's something different, something new. And yeah, she's now talking a lot. And yeah, it's interesting to discover it with her."

Svitolina and Monfils had known each other for years while competing on the tennis tour, but they properly connected after Svitolina’s WTA Finals triumph in 2018 and have been inseparable ever since.

Ad

They announced their engagement in April 2021 and tied the knot a few months later, in July. On October 15, 2022, Monfils and Svitolina welcomed their first child, a daughter named Skai.

Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils were recently tested for anti-doping together in Madrid

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina at the 2023 US Open - Source: Getty

After Elina Svitolina won her 18th title in Rouen, she and her husband, Gael Monfils, traveled to Madrid in a private jet. However, the next morning, the Ukrainian shared on her Instagram Story that the couple had an early morning call for anti-doping.

Ad

She shared an image revealing the same and captioned it:

""Love" the early mornings when we are in sync with anti-doping controls"

Monfils began his Madrid Open campaign soon after and defeated Borna Gojo in the first round 1-6, 6-2, 6-4. He was set to face Andrey Rublev in the second round but had to withdraw due to injury. Meanwhile, Svitolina will take on 10th seed Elena Rybakina in the third round in Madrid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More