"If only you had as much relevance in tennis as in your name, you are talking about a 22-time Slam winner, mate" - Tennis fans react to Tennys Sandgren's tweet after Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon

World No. 4 Rafael Nadal has opted out of his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios that was to be played on Friday. Nadal's abdominal injury, which intensified during his quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz, forced him to make the decision on Thursday.

It was a heartbreaking moment for Nadal as his hunt for a third Wimbledon title ended in the most unfortunate manner. His win-loss record in Grand Slams this year is 19-0. While many from the tennis world, including Kyrgios, wished him a speedy recovery, World No. 225 Tennys Sandgren of America took a dig at the Spaniard.

"I wonder if Rafa steps on the court against anyone other than Kygs," Tennys Sandgren tweeted.

Tennys Sandgren @TennysSandgren I wonder if rafa steps on the court against anyone other than kygs

Fans were quick to call out the American for his comments. Here are some of the reactions to Sandgren's tweet.

"What a ridiculous thing to say. Rafa doesn’t fear any player. But an abdominal tear will only get worse and he can’t serve properly so no chance against anyone. To get that grand slam opportunity he would have played if there was any chance he could win it," a fan wrote.

andrea van slyke @asvanslyke @TennysSandgren What a ridiculous thing to say. Rafa doesn't fear any player. But an abdominal tear will only get worse and he can't serve properly so no chance against anyone. To get that grand slam opportunity he would have played if there was any chance he could win it.

"I don't think Rafael Nadal, 22 time grand slam champion, is scared to play Nick f**king Kyrgios," a fan said.

sarah🥐 @sxhmcfc i dont think rafa nadal, 22 time grand slam champion, is scared to play nick fucking kyrgios

"Rafa has played Nick more than any other player on tour has. Their last meeting was just 4 mos ago at IW. Rafa won. Before that? AO 2020. Rafa won. Before that? Oh yeah..Wimby 2019. Rafa won. Rafa is the only player in the top 10 to have a winning record against him," a fan said.

JB @Minerva2BC @TennysSandgren Rafa has played Nick more than any other player on tour has. Their last meeting was just 4 mos ago at IW. Rafa won. Before that? AO 2020. Rafa won. Before that? Oh yeah..Wimby 2019. Rafa won. Rafa is the only player in the top 10 to have a winning record against him.

Amy Lundy Dahl @AmyLundyDahl Low. Nadal has a 6-3 record v Kyrgios. What part of Rafa says that he doesn't relish competition?

"Has Rafa ever been afraid of anyone ?! Come on. PS : With that kind of tweet you are going to be as popular as Fognini. #makeaclub," another tweet read.

Maikita @Maikita22 @TennysSandgren Has Rafa ever been afraid of anone ?! Come on PS : With that kind of tweet you are going to be as popular as Fognini #makeaclub

The Big Three @Big3Tennis @TennysSandgren Don't think a guy with 22 slams is afraid of a guy with none

"No, of course not, because he never beat Kyrgios in his life, no? However, against you he could play with his right hand and win, for example," a user posetd.

Noelani137Aiday @AidayNoelani137 @TennysSandgren No,of course,not,cause he never beat Kyrgios in his life ,no?However,against you he could play with his right hand and win,for example..

"Maybe me but doubt anyone else he would have stepped onto court against. Also if you listened carefully, he said he couldn’t win two matches….he didn’t say he couldn’t win one," former tennis player Mark Petchey wrote.

Mark Petchey @_markpetchey @TennysSandgren Maybe me but doubt anyone else he would have stepped onto court against. Also if you listened carefully he said he couldn't win two matches….he didn't say he couldn't win…….one

Balaji Santhanagopalan @Balaji_itisme @TennysSandgren If only you had as much relevance in tennis as in your name...!!! You are talking about a 22-time slam winner, mate

"No because he is injured. He has a positive h2h vs Kyrgios! do not pretend he would be afraid! he beat him this year already when he was suffering a rib injury! But why do i expect thinking and fairness from you," a fan said.

Doris @Dorli_Wi @TennysSandgren no because he is injured you 🤡 he has a positive h2h vs Kyrgios! do not pretend he would be afraid! he beat him this year already when he was suffering a rib injury! But why do i expect thinking and fairness from you!

"Hmmm…6-3 H2H, won their last three matches, including one at Wimbledon. Yeah, I don’t think Kyrgios was the issue," another tweet read.

Luke Basile @LbrBasile @TennysSandgren Hmmm…6-3 H2H, won their last three matches, including one at Wimbledon. Yeah, I don't think Kyrgios was the issue.

22 Slams (most in history)

Highest win pct in history

6-3 H2H record

Beat Kyrgios in their last match

Beat Kyrgios in their last match at Wimbledon

Had a chance at the calendar slam....



Matt Liberman @Matt_Liberman Nadal: 22 Slams (most in history) Highest win pct in history 6-3 H2H record Beat Kyrgios in their last match Beat Kyrgios in their last match at Wimbledon Had a chance at the calendar slam.... The thought he's afraid of facing Kyrgios (never been in a slam SF) is asinine

"It doesn’t make sense to play, injury will get worse" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is undefeated at Majors this year

Amidst an abdominal injury, Rafael Nadal practiced for his semifinal clash against Nick Kyrgios yesterday. However, as reports of his tests emerged, it was known to fans that the two-time Wimbledon champion had a seven millimeter tear in his abdomen. But Nadal still wanted to compete on Friday.

After pondering the entire day, the Spaniard called for a press conference and announced his decision to withdraw from the tournament.

“I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday, I have been suffering from pain in the abdominal area. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle. It doesn’t make sense to play, injury will get worse,” Nadal said.

This meant that Australia's 40th-ranked Kyrgios became the first men's finalist, who will be joined by either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie to fight for the title on Sunday.

