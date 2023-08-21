"If that was Novak Djokovic there would be 15 different videos and angles"- Tennis fans react to Carlos Alcaraz's outburst during Cincinnati final

Tennis fans have reacted to Carlos Alcaraz smacking the bench in frustration during his final against Novak Djokovic at the Cincinnati Open.

Despite winning the opening set, Alcaraz finished second best in the summit clash against Djokovic on Sunday, August 20. The world No. 1 lost the three-hour-49-minute-long marathon battle 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-7(4) on a hot day in Mason, Ohio.

Alcaraz maintained a tight grip over the initial proceedings against the 36-year-old. But at 4-3 in the second set, he produced two poor games that allowed his opponent to claw his way back into the decider.

After throwing away the second set, the world No. 1's disappointment was evident as he was captured angrily smacking his bench. The Tennis Channel shared the video on Twitter and fans were quick to voice their annoyance over the incident.

Expand Tweet

A fan wondered what would have happened if Djokovic acted the same way.

"Oh, but if Novak does it," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan suggested the Spaniard would have gone for his racket instead of the bench.

"Maybe it would be wiser to break the racket," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A user alleged the ATP is trying to protect Alcaraz. The user tweeted:

"No mention of that from the ATP? We all know why unfortunately. Because he is their boy and they'd do anything to protect him and make him look as perfect as possible. If that was Novak there would be like 15 different videos and angles. Incredible double standards as always."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I learned a lot from a champion like you" - Emotional Carlos Alcaraz acknowledges Novak Djokovic after loss in Cincinnati Open final

Carlos Alcaraz during Cincinnati Open, 2023.

Carlos Alcaraz was full of emotions after the loss to Novak Djokovic in the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday. The Spaniard began his runners-up speech by congratulating his opponent.

"It's gonna be tough for me. It's gonna be tough for me to talk right now but, I tried to do my best. First of all I want to congratulate Novak once again. It's amazing playing against you, share the court with you, learn from you so so close. This match was really close, but I learned a lot from a champion like you,” he said.

The 20-year-old struggled to hide his emotions as he further talked about his team.

“I am grateful to have a team like I have. We are working really, really hard, you know, to stay in this stage. To play this kind of matches, these finals. I want to say thank you. Thank you, not only in the professional part, but even in the personal part. You are a great example for me. I learn from you every day,” Carlos Alcaraz added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion is currently training under the guidance of former tennis player Juan Carlos Ferrero.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis