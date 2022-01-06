"If Novak Djokovic is not allowed to play Australian Open, no other players should be allowed on medical exemptions" - Brad Gilbert

Tennis analyst and former player Brad Gilbert believes Novak Djokovic should be treated in the same way as other players who have been granted medical exemptions to play the 2022 Australian Open. Writing on his Twitter handle, Gilbert claimed that if the World No. 1 is not allowed to compete, then all other players with medical exemptions should be denied entry too.

Players competing at the Melbourne Slam are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have been given an exemption on medical grounds. Djokovic announced on Tuesday he had received a medical exemption and was set to travel to Australia.

The Serb arrived in the country on Wednesday, but is currently still at Melbourne airport due to apparent complications regarding his visa. Djokovic's team might have applied for entry to Australia with the wrong type of visa, according to reports.

In a couple of posts on Twitter, Brad Gilbert didn't mince words while giving his thoughts on the saga over Djokovic's Australian Open participation. The former World No. 4 started by claiming he did not expect Djokovic to be granted a medical exemption in the first place.

"Was very surprised they gave him [an exemption], but he wasn’t the only player to receive one," Gilbert said.

The American then asserted that all players who have been given exemption from vaccination to compete at the year's first Major should face the same treatment as Djokovic.

"I feel if Djoker [is] not allowed to play, no other should be allowed to play then on medical exemptions - plain and simple," Gilbert added.

Novak Djokovic is currently isolated in a room at Melbourne airport, according to reports

A fan awaiting the arrival of Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Airport

Novak Djokovic is currently "isolated in a room" at Melbourne Airport and is "not allowed to use his mobile phone", according to a tweet from Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Djokovic is currently isolated in a room, not allowed to use his mobile phone. Djokovic is currently isolated in a room, not allowed to use his mobile phone.

But Novak Djokovic's coach - former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic - has shared a photo of himself and the 34-year-old's physio, Ulises Badio, waiting at the airport.

Novak Djokovic is a three-time defending Australian Open champion, and has won a record nine titles in Melbourne overall. If the Serb is barred from playing this year, it will mark the first time since 1999 that neither he nor six-time champion Roger Federer will be in the main draw.

Federer announced his withdrawal late last year, owing to a knee injury.

