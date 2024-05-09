Daniil Medvedev suggested that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rivalry has cost each other Grand Slam titles. The Russian believes Nadal may have had more hard-court and grass-court titles if not for Djokovic.

Nadal and Djokovic are two of the most successful tennis players ever. The Spaniard has won 22 Grand Slam titles while the Serb has 24.

Fourteen of Nadal's 22 titles have come at the French Open. He has won the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships twice while winning the US Open four times.

Djokovic, on the other hand, has dominated the Australian Open and Wimbledon. The Serb has won 10 titles in Australia and seven on the grass courts in London.

Daniil Medvedev was asked about how Nadal's dominance on clay has stopped Djokovic from winning titles. The Russian explained that the pair is great on all surfaces but being better than each other on specific surfaces has cost them titles.

"Novak, he's amazing on all the surfaces. Maybe because of Rafa on clay, he has a bit less titles than he could have had. It works the same for Rafa. If there would not be Novak on the hard and grass, maybe Rafa would have more titles there," said Medvedev during the Italian Open press conference.

Daniil Medvedev believes Novak Djokovic is a favorite to win the Italian Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open.

Daniil Medvedev is the defending champion at the Italian Open. However, due to his fitness concerns, the Russian fears he may face some difficulties. According to Medvedev, Novak Djokovic is a favorite to win the title.

"Well, I think Novak definitely [is a favorite to win]. He's No. 1 seed. I think I'm there. Again, in Monte-Carlo I just had two matches. In Madrid, I managed to go to quarters, was feeling good," said Medvedev at the same press conference.

"It's never easy after injury to get back straightaway to the good level. First match is going to be very important to see where I am. I think if I play good the first match, then I can be in the favorites, yeah," he added.

Medvedev began his clay court season at the Monte Carlo Masters in April. He suffered a second-round loss to Karen Khachanov.

In Madrid, he faced difficulties with both his first and second-round matches going to three sets. He managed to win both and followed it up with a straight-set win in the third round.

In the fourth round, Medvedev retired after playing the first set against Jiri Lehecka. The Russian was in doubt for the Italian Open as well but recovered in time and begins his campaign in Rome on Friday, May 10.