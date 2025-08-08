  • home icon
  • "If it was Novak Djokovic, we would have others posting sh*t" - Fans accuse Jannik Sinner of 'lying' about Wimbledon injury after recent revelation

"If it was Novak Djokovic, we would have others posting sh*t" - Fans accuse Jannik Sinner of 'lying' about Wimbledon injury after recent revelation

By Parag Jain
Modified Aug 08, 2025 03:38 GMT
Novak Djokovic (L) and Jannik Sinner
Novak Djokovic (L) and Jannik Sinner

On Wednesday, August 6, Jannik Sinner practiced in Cincinnati with his protective sleeve, the one he used at Wimbledon last month after injuring his right elbow. Tennis fans noticed this and implied that he had faked his injury, especially after the World No. 1 said he felt good while wearing the sleeve on Wednesday.

Before winning his fourth Grand Slam title at SW19, Sinner survived a scare in the Round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov, who retired due to a pectoral tear after going two sets up. Earlier in the match, the Italian slipped and hurt his elbow. He even canceled his practice session ahead of the quarterfinals.

However, Jannik Sinner showed up with the protective sleeve and defeated Ben Shelton, Novak Djokovic, and Carlos Alcaraz to win his first Wimbledon title. He also withdrew from the Canadian Open to rest his body.

During the media interaction ahead of the Cincinnati Open, the 23-year-old was asked about his elbow and the sleeve. He replied (via ATP Tour):

“The elbow is good. Today was the first time that I put a sleeve on because I liked the feeling of the sleeve. It gives a little bit more impact with the ball, it's slightly more stable. That's my point of view and I liked it in Wimbledon. I really love the feeling it gives of pure striking.”
Fans accused Jannik Sinner of lying and faking his injury at Wimbledon, with one arguing that Novak Djokovic would have come under severe criticism for something similar.

"If this was Djokovic we would have fednanen, prophet, tezza and many other fedaltards posting sh*t like 'he was faking the injury', 'faker wasn't injured', 'this is why faker will never be like Fedal', etc. with thousands of botted likes. But it is Dopinner so nobody cares," the Djokovic fan wrote.
"This piece of filth lies non stop," an account chimed in.
"So the italian Lance Armstrong wasn't injured, he just faked an injury when Dimitrov was beating his doped a** to try to disrupt the rhythm and get Dimitrov injured, which is that's what sadly happened," commented another.
"He's such a liar it's funny at this point. No other player in the history of tennis has had drama every few months, it's a joke at this point. Such a clown," a user wrote.
"He was furious when he just lost one point, he played the role of an injured person against grigor but after that there were no problems with serves," a fan wrote.
"Vlogs coming out on the 3 month vacation he took between slams as a consequence to failing 2 doping tests for steroid a year earlier. Truly amazing," someone commented.
"That’s how it is in tennis" - Jannik Sinner on lucky escape against Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon 2025

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

In the fourth round of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov was leading 6-3, 7-5, 2-2 against Jannik Sinner. The Bulgarian suffered a severe pectoral injury and couldn't continue, which meant Sinner was through to the last eight.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the Italian reflected on the Round-of-16 clash and said he was fortunate. He added that winning the Wimbledon title was an emotional moment.

"I got lucky with Grigor. But this, for me, I try to use it as a sign, you never know what’s happening, and that’s how it is in tennis, that you have to understand why and how some things happen. And then I really raised my level. I played one of the best tennis I could play and it was a very very emotional day for me," Sinner said.
After skipping the National Bank Open, Jannik Sinner is set to play in Cincinnati. He will face Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galán in the second round on Saturday, August 9.

Parag Jain

Parag Jain

Edited by Samya Majumdar
