Roger Federer's former coach Ivan Ljubicic recently shared his thoughts on the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) debate surrounding Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Federer.

Djokovic made history by claiming his record 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open. In the process, the Serb surpassed Nadal's tally of 22 Major titles and further separated himself from Federer's tally of 20. Djokovic's recent triumph has intensified the conversation surrounding the best claim to the GOAT title among the top three stars.

Former World No. 3 Ivan Ljubicic also weighed in on the debate. The Croatian asserted that while Novak Djokovic has cemented his place as the most successful player in history, the term "greatest" player has room for subjectivity and personal opinion.

“I feel that Novak is the most successful already, but the word ‘greatest’ implies subjectivity and personal preference. I think that’s good, to be honest – everybody has a preferred GOAT and let the discussion begin," Ljubicic said in an interview with Sport Klub.

Ljubicic also pointed to other sports like football and basketball to further exemplify his claim that the GOAT title is influenced by personal preference.

"If we look at other sports, for example is there a (definitive) GOAT in football. In basketball everybody agrees that it’s Michael Jordan, but he’s not the one with the most trophies. It’s someone that influenced you personally mostly: for a third of the world it’s Federer, for the other third of the world it’s Nadal and for the final third it’s Novak," he added.

However, Ivan Ljubicic contended that if Djokovic continues to add to his Grand Slam tally, he will render the debate meaningless.

"If Novak wins a few more Slams – which seems likely at this point – then the debate becomes meaningless. If Novak ends up having five to ten more than the others, we won’t have conversations like this anymore," he stated.

"As long as Rafael Nadal is still playing, you can't answer that definitively" - Roger Federer on Novak Djokovic's claim to GOAT title

On June 21, Roger Federer made an appearance at the Halle Open as the guest of honor as the tournament commemorated "Roger Federer Day."

While there, the 41-year-old was asked whether Novak Djokovic's French Open triumph solidified his claim to the GOAT title. Federer, the former World No. 1, acknowledged the Serb's "gigantic" accomplishment. However, he also claimed that the debate could not be answered definitely while Rafael Nadal was still an active player.

"What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient. But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet," he said.

In other news, Novak Djokovic, who recorded his seventh title at SW19 in 2022, will have the chance to match Federer's Wimbledon title record at the 2023 edition of the grasscourt Major.

