"If Novak wins 23 and I stay with 22, I think my happiness will not change at all, not even one percent" - Rafael Nadal on the possibility of Novak Djokovic eclipsing his Grand Slam tally one day 

Tennis superstar and arguably the greatest player of all time, Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title on Sunday, beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final. He overcame injuries and niggles to become the oldest Roland Garros winner of all time and further cemented his status as the King Of Clay.

Appearing on CNN in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, the 22-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his Grand Slam tally and the rivalry with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"Honestly, it is not something that bothers me if Novak wins 23 and I stay with 22. I think my happiness will not change at all. Not even one percent," Nadal said.

Djokovic is considered to the favorite to match the Spaniard, with Federer currently not in action as he is recovering from injuries.

Nadal also spoke about how it is more difficult to match his tally of 14 French Open titles than the 22 Grand Slams.

"Difficult to say that for my self but, I mean, I always have something in mind that I always considered myself a very normal guy. So if I did it, somebody else can do it. But it's obvious that the record of 22 Grand Slams is something much more possible, that somebody increase that record. I'm sure that's going to happen. I mean, 14 Roland Garros is something, I mean, very difficult," Nadal continued.

"I really don't care that much, I think it doesn't matter" - Rafael Nadal on his claim to the 'GOAT' title

Rafael Nadal was also quizzed on his thoughts on the 'GOAT' debate. The Spaniard is widely considered to be one of the best players of all time, alongside the likes of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Having now won two more Grand Slams than the other two, Christiane Amanpour asked the 36-year-old about his opinions on the subject.

"I, honestly, don't think much about that and from the bottom of my heart, I really don't care that much, you know. I think it doesn't matter, you know, I think we've achieved my dreams, I've achieved my dream and I enjoy what I am doing," Nadal said.

While the Spaniard acknowledged that fans and media will continue to debate, he said he is aware of his contributions to the sport and that nothing else mattered.

"Yeah, I understand the question and I know the press and the people are always caring a lot about these stuff but in some way, I know I am in an important part of the history of the sport and that makes me feel proud, happy and at the end, doesn’t matter much," Rafael Nadal said.

