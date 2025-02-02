Stefanos Tsitsipas recently stated that girlfriend Paula Badosa's terrific run to the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open has served as motivation for him. The former World No. 3 and two-time Major finalist has been plagued by form struggles and poor results since his title triumph at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters followed by a runner-up finish at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Ahead of his 2025 ABN AMRO Open campaign in Rotterdam, Tsitsipas told ATPTour.com:

"Her success gives me a lot of motivation. It was really impressive and deserved."

Tsitsipas also revealed that Badosa was open to receiving feedback from him in Melbourne. Prior to the 2025 Australian Open, the Spaniard had never reached the last four at a Grand Slam. On the other hand, Tsitsipas has reached six Major semifinals so far and won two of them to reach the final at the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open.

"With her run I thought, ‘If she can do it, why can't I?’ That’s how I look at it. I learned a lot from this process of how to get to a Grand Slam semi-final. I felt privileged that I could give her some small advice to help her en route to the semi-finals. She gave me the freedom to give some feedback and tips," Stefanos Tsitsipas added.

Tsitsipas himself endured a miserable outing in Melbourne, crashing out in the first round following a shock four-set loss to American youngster Alex Michelsen. Badosa's impressive run came to an end in the semifinals, where she lost to good friend and reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Despite the Greek's early Australian Open exit, he stayed put in Melbourne to cheer Badosa on. Following the Spaniard's second-round win at the hardcourt Major, she called on the crowd to keep supporting Tsitsipas.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas is not having his best time but he will come back" - Paula Badosa after Australian Open 2R win

Paula Badosa (left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) (Source: Getty)

It only took Paula Badosa 48 minutes to dispatch home hope Talia Gibson in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open. After her resounding 6-1, 6-0 win, the Spaniard urged fans in attendance to applaud Stefanos Tsitsipas. Badosa stated her belief that the former ATP No. 3 would rediscover his finest form.

"He always complains that I play long matches so today I was really proud of myself. It's amazing to have him on my side. He gives me so much support. Please give him a round of applause because he is not having his best time but he will come back," Badosa said.

Badosa's next on-court outing is set to come at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. The Spaniard is the No. 2 seed at the WTA 500 event, and she is slated to start her campaign there in the second round having received a first-round bye.

