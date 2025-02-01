Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more

The WTA Tour arrives at the Abu Dhabi Open for the start of the Middle East swing, which spans the month of February. Elena Rybakina returns to defend her crown, which she had lifted with aplomb 12 months ago.

The defending champion will be joined by a whole host of big names, including fellow Grand Slam winners Emma Raducanu, Marketa Vondrousova and Jelena Ostapenko.

Add the likes of Paula Badosa, Leylah Fernandez, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Yulia Putintseva and Belinda Bencic into the mix and you have yourself a packed draw. Before action begins, let's take a look at all the important details about the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

What is the Abu Dhabi Open?

The Abu Dhabi Open is an outdoor hard-court competition which is the first of the tennis season's Middle East swing. The inaugural edition of the tournament took place in 2021, marking it a relatively new entrant on the Tour. The opening edition of the tournament was won by Aryna Sabalenka.

The tournament was not played in 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while Belinda Bencic and Elena Rybakina lifted the trophy in 2023 and 2024, respectively. It has been categorized as a WTA 500 event for the 2024 season.

Venue

The tournament will be held at Zayed Sports City International Tennis Centre, which has multiple courts. Located in Abu Dhabi, the center has a seating capacity of 5,000 on Centre Court and 600 on Court 2.

Draw and Players

Paula Badosa will anchor the bottom half of the draw. (Source: Getty)

Elena Rybakina is the defending champion and the top seed at this year's draw. She will open her campaign against a qualifier, with a showdown against Ons Jabeur or Jelena Ostapenko on the cards in the quarterfinals.

The projected semifinal opponent for Rybakina is Yulia Putintseva, but she faces big names, including Marketa Vondrousova, Emma Raducanu, Belinda Bencic and Liudmila Samsonova, early in the draw.

The bottom half will be anchored by Daria Kasatkina and Paula Badosa. While the former may face resistance from the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Ashlyn Krueger, the latter will need to be wary of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Linda Noskova.

Schedule

The main draw of the women's singles tournament will commence on February 3. The men's singles final is scheduled to take place on February 8.

Prize Money

The women's singles champion at the Abu Dhabi Open will earn US$164,000 while the runner-up will fetch US$101,000. Here is the full prize money breakdown of the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $164,000 500 points Final $101,000 325 points Semifinal $59,000 195 points Quarterfinal $28,695 108 points Second Round $15,700 60 points First Round $11,300 1 point

Where to Watch

Leylah Fernandez is the eighth seed at this year's tournament. (Source: Getty)

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the proceedings at the 2025 Australian Open on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel, ESPN

UK: Eurosport

Australia: Stan Sport, Nine Network

Canada: TSN, RDS

