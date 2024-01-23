“If people want to disregard me because I’m ‘just a WAG,’ so be it” – Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has suggested that she is unfazed by people underestimating her as she has set her eyes on the bigger goal of taking tennis to new heights.

Riddle recently traveled with Fritz to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2024 and cheered him from the stands in every match that he played. However, Fritz's campaign ended with a loss to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, January 23.

Riddle has been in a relationship with Fritz since 2020 after bumping into each other on a dating app. She recently interacted with Harper's Bazaar on the sidelines of the Australian Open and suggested that being tagged as 'WAG' (Wives and Girlfriends of Athletes) doesn't concern her.

"If people want to disregard me because I’m “just a WAG,” so be it. It’s a privilege to be underestimated," Riddle said.

She further weighed in on the negative connotation attached to the acronym, saying:

"No offense taken — the only reason I would take offense to that is because the misogynistic sports culture has made out “WAG” to have negative connotations around it. Anyone in the position of being a partner to a professional athlete knows how difficult and stressful it is to support someone in their position."

Riddle, who is an influencer on social media, voiced her ambitions of expanding the reach of tennis with her efforts.

"I have made and will continue to make a name for myself within the sport by looking at tennis from a feminine perspective and introducing it to a younger audience through fun and educational content," she added.

Morgan Riddle declares she wasn't a tennis fan before she started dating Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz (L) with Morgan Riddle

During the same conversation, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was asked if she followed tennis before her paths crossed with the former. She replied:

"No, I grew up in the midwest and the big sport was ice hockey. I didn’t have any friends who played or who attended tournaments. It took a while for me to learn the sport, but now I’m a big fan and deeply respect the players and team members. Its a crazy lifestyle!"

Riddle spent her childhood years in Minnesota and moved to Los Angeles in 2020, a few months before meeting Taylor Fritz. She has featured prominently in Netflix's tennis documentary Break Point in the episodes focused on Fritz's journey.