Tennis fans have come in support of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle after she faced flak for thinking her boyfriend was 'too confident' ahead of his Australian Open pre-quarterfinal match.

Fritz downed Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 at John Cain Arena on Sunday, January 21. He is set to play 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals.

In his on-court interview after the Sunday win, Fritz revealed that his girlfriend had flagged him for being overconfident about his chances against Tsitsipas. The revelation angered a lot of tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter). One of the fans called out Riddle saying:

"His own girl doubting him is crazy."

A separate set of X users immediately extended moral support to Riddle. One of the users opined it wasn't extraordinary on her part to keep Fritz close to reality.

"Normal that she wouldn’t want him to be overconfident and take the opponent for granted. Many good players have lost because of that. Always be confident, never be too confident," a user wrote.

Another user chimed in saying:

"Morgan Riddle has witnessed Taylor take some very nasty Ls firsthand so I’m not surprised she thought he was being cocky."

A third user was upset seeing the abomination.

"Jesus the people in this comment section just openly displaying their hate for women. Somehow they even brought Mirka into it," the user tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Taylor Fritz: I think that I have a lot more level to bring than I've previously brought against Novak Djokovic

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic with a semifinal spot up for grabs at the Australian Open 2024. Fritz has yet to win a match against the Serb as he currently trails 8-0 in the head-to-head.

The American stated that he has failed to live up to the task against Djokovic in their recent duels.

"I mean, to be honest, the only decent match I've played against him in our last couple meetings was in Turin at the end of '22. In that match I served for the second set. It was pretty close. Since then when I've played him, I've played pretty poor, I think," Taylor Fritz said during a press conference in Melbourne.

Fritz later affirmed that he's capable of performing better against Djokovic.

"I think that I have a lot more level to bring than I've previously brought against him. Hopefully I can play another match like today," Taylor Fritz added.

