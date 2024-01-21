Following his Australian Open victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz hilariously confirmed that his girlfriend Morgan Riddle will be eating a jar of vegemite live as promised.

Taylor Fritz stunned 2023 Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round of the 2024 event on Sunday, January 21. Doing so, the American reached his first-ever Australian Open quarterfinal and his third at a Major, following his final-eight appearances at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2023 US Open.

This is also Fritz’s first win over a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam. After converting his second match point against a tough opponent in Tsitsipas, an elated Taylor Fritz pointed at his box, mouthing “I told you.”

When asked about what it meant, the American revealed that his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, thought he was overconfident about winning against the former World No. 3 before the match.

“I told them I was gonna win,” Fritz said in his on-court interview. “My girlfriend thought I was too confident going into the match.”

Fritz was then reminded that if he was to win the match, his girlfriend had announced she would be eating a jar of vegemite – something she previously confessed to disliking. The 26-year-old was promptly handed a jar of the famous Australian spread during his on-court interview.

“That’s a big jar. Yeah. This is a big jar but I’ll give it to her, thanks,” he smiled, as Riddle gestured that she would eat a bit from it.

The former World No. 5 then clarified that he won’t be partaking in the Instagram live, given his distaste for vegemite, but he would make sure that his partner keeps her promise.

“I won’t be partaking but I’ll make sure it happens,” he said. “I have [tasted it], yeah. I wasn’t the biggest fan, no.”

Taylor Fritz on facing Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open quarterfinal: "If I'm able to play like I did today, I’ll have a chance"

Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz pictured at the 2021 Australian Open

Following his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Taylor Fritz has set up a quarterfinal clash with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb is arguably the toughest opponent to face in Melbourne Park, given he has won the tournament a record ten times.

The American, who has faced Djokovic eight times before, is yet to score a win against him. Speaking about his previous results, Fritz said that he is now more improved, and thus prepared for the challenge.

“A lot of these match-ups are when I was a bit younger. I think I have improved since, become a better player. The times I have played him since, I just haven’t really brought my best level, you know. And you need to, if you’re gonna compete with someone like [Novak Djokovic],” Taylor Fritz said in his on-court interview.

The duo’s previous meeting was in the quarterfinal of the 2023 US Open, where Novak Djokovic knocked out the home favorite in straight sets. Their only other Grand Slam meeting was the third round of the 2021 Australian Open, where the eventual champion survived a thriller, 7-6(1), 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Fritz noted that if he plays the way he did against Stefanos Tsitsipas, he would have a chance against the World No. 1.

“So, gonna have to serve like I did today. But I feel confident. If I’m able to play like I did today, then I’ll have a chance,” he added after beating the Greek.

