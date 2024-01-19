Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently tried Novak Djokovic’s new sports drink.

On January 14, the Serb launched ‘SILA by Novak Djokovic,’ a sports drink brand, in collaboration with Waterdrop. The product, now available for pre-order, comes in the form of electrolyte hydration cubes in three flavors – watermelon, lemon and grapefruit.

Taylor Fritz, who is sponsored by Waterdrop, was able to get his hands on the product early. His girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared a video where she tried the drink for the first time. In the video, the former World No. 5 also revealed that he has been using electrolytes during his ongoing Australian Open.

“This is supposed to be what [Novak Djokovic] actually uses for his on-court drinks. It’s what I’ve been using,” Fritz was heard saying in the video.

Morgan Riddle, a social media influencer, added that the drink is Djokovic’s ‘secret sauce,’ pointing at his controversial on-court consumption in 2022 and 2023.

“Apparently, this is exactly what Novak (drinks). This is a secret sauce that Novak’s been putting in his drink. So, I’m gonna trying it for the first time,” she said.

The 26-year-old joked that the formula would make her be on par with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, which earned a sarcastic response from Taylor Fritz.

“Okay, so if I drink this, I’ll be like Novak,” Riddle joked.

“Sure,” Fritz replied.

Giving her verdict, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend indicated that the drink tasted like a regular grapefruit drink.

Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic reach the fourth round of Australian Open 2024

The American and the Serb pictured after their 2023 US Open quarterfinal

Both Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic have advanced to the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open. The duo is also headed for a potential quarterfinal clash.

No. 12 seed Fritz survived a tough challenge posed by World No. 90 Facundo Diaz Acosta 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in his opener. The American then cruised past Hugo Gaston 6-0, 6-3, 6-1 in the second round before defeating Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the third round on Friday, January 19.

Taylor Fritz will next face 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas for a spot in the quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, the ten-time Australian Open champion, outlasted 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. He then came out on top in a thrilling contest against home favorite Alexei Popyrin, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3, in the second round. The Serb scored a convincing 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2) victory over Tomas Etcheverry in the third round afterwards.

Djokovic has now set up a meeting with Frenchman Adrian Mannarino to book his place in the last eight of the Australian Open.

