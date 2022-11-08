"Apparently, wanting to be private makes you dodgy" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena breaks silence on Serb's secret drink scandal

Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena has spoken for the first time regarding a mystery drink the athlete consumed during the Paris Masters semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

It came to light when Djokovic’s team was filmed by a fan while they were preparing the Serb’s mid-match supplement. Tennis fans and journalists alike chipped in to criticize the former World No. 1 for a dodgy look and asked for an explanation.

Although the 21-time Grand Slam champion and his team are yet to comment on the controversy, his wife Jelena Djokovic came to his defense while responding to the incident and accused the public of a lack of privacy.

"I don’t see anything dodgy. In fact, I see people trying to be private about their business in a world where everyone feels like they have every right to point camera at you whenever they want. Apparently, wanting/trying to be private makes you dodgy nowadays," she commented.

She also shared a post that sheds light on "proprietary blends," which can sometimes be "secret formulas based on folk medicine or traditional herbal preparations."

The post also clarified a similar incident that occurred at Wimbledon earlier this year, where the 35-year-old was seen inhaling instead of drinking from a bottle. At the time, he had responded during his post-match presser by initially joking that it was a "magic potion" but had eventually complied with a journalist’s question by stating that it was a supplement, which he was planning to release.

"I said you will find out soon, but not so soon. It’s going to come out as one of the supplement, let’s say, [product] lines that I’m doing right now with drink and few other things, sports drinks, et cetera. It will come out there," he had said at the time.

Jelena Djokovic similarly hit back at tennis fans recently for their impatience.

"He will talk when he is ready to talk. This whole nonsense about making people speak about something they are not ready because OTHERS are (impatient) is absurd. Sit a bit in silence. Mind yourself more. Not everything you see is controversial. It could be private. Is that allowed?" she said.

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune in Paris Masters final

Novak Djokovic was outclassed by Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final.

Novak Djokovic’s 13-match winning streak, which began with his title run in Tel Aviv, was snapped on Sunday by 19-year-old Holger Rune in the Paris Masters final. The defending champion was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by the teenager.

He will next make his way to Turin in a bid to clinch his sixth title in the season-ending ATP Finals from November 13-20. He is also scheduled to feature in the World Tennis League in Dubai from December 19-24.

