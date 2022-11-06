"What does the Djokovic team think needs hiding?" - Tennis journalist raises questions over mystery drink passed to Novak Djokovic during Paris Masters SF win

Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters on Saturday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) in an incredible three-setter. In a contest that was just as close as the scoreline says, the Serb came out on top mainly due to his nerves of steel, claiming the win in the final tiebreaker with some brilliant shotmaking during the clutch moments of the game.

Since his win, however, the 21-time Grand Slam champion has been enveloped in minor controversy, thanks to a fan video from the stadium. The clip appears innocuous at first, showing Djokovic's trainer handing over a bottle to a ball girl and telling her to pass it on to the former World No. 1 during a changeover.

However, the trainer, seated in Djokovic's player box, showcases some rather questionable and doubt-inducing body language, and appears rather nervy when he sees that he is being recorded. The entire act where he prepares the drink is done in secrecy away from the public eye, making it all the more awkward.

The video has since gone viral, inviting all sorts of opinions from various tennis fans on social media. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg also spotted the video on Twitter and chimed in with his take, raising questions about the lack of transparency that goes on about the substances players take during matches.

Rothenberg drew special attention to the trainer's "bizarre" body language, wondering why he was acting like there was something to hide.

"I've always thought there should be more transparency about the substances players take, particularly during matches, but I've also rarely thought anything was likely amiss," he said. "But golly, the body language in this video is bizarre. What does the Djokovic team think needs hiding?"

The journalist made it exceedingly clear that he wasn't accusing the 35-year-old and his trainer of anything, but at the same time, he hoped the Serb would have some clarification on the issue if the question was raised later.

"I'm accusing no one of anything here, but what an incredibly suspicious way to start acting when you suddenly notice that you're being filmed," Rothenberg said. "Hope Djokovic and/or his team get asked about this today in Paris, and that they don't just accept his previous "magic potions" answer."

When one fan questioned whether a player's team members were checked before entering the stadium, Ben Rothenberg dismissed such security measures, stating that there was no such practice in the sport as far as he was aware.

They are not, no, not that I've ever seen or heard of," Rothenberg said. "There is no regulation or inspection of this sort of thing that I'm aware of."

Novak Djokovic takes on Holger Rune in the final of the Paris Masters

In less than an hour, Novak Djokovic will step on the court for one last time at the 2022 Paris Masters, taking on Holger Rune in the final. Rune has had a fairytale run at the tournament, beating four Top-10 players along the way, including the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The duo have met only once previously, with the Serb beating the teenager at the 2021 US Open. A victory on Sunday would give the 21-time Grand Slam champion a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title, while Holger Rune is on the hunt for his maiden title at this level.

