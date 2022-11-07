"People would want to deny it but the changing of the guard has occurred this year" - Tennis fans celebrate Holger Rune's victory over Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters final

Aiming to win a record-extending 39th Masters 1000 title, Novak Djokovic was stopped by Holger Rune in the summit clash of the Paris Masters on Sunday.
The 19-year-old, who turned pro in 2020, defeated the Serb 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 to lift his maiden Masters 1000 trophy. Apart from Djokovic, the Dane downed the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime on his way to glory.
Rune became the first-ever player to beat five top-10 players in a tournament and jumped eight places in the ATP rankings to become the new World No. 10. Serving for the match in the 12th game of the deciding set, Rune saved six break points. The two-hour-33-minute-long encounter saw him break Djokovic thrice, finishing with 42 winners and 20 unforced errors, compared to the Serb's two break points, 36 winners, and 13 unforced errors.
Fans were thrilled to see a new champion on tour and lauded him for fighting after losing the first set against one of the best players in the world.
"Congrats to Rune, the boy fought well & managed to take his chances. A deserved champion! Enjoy it fella. Well done to Djokovic, that's his magnanimity in defeat. After Tel Aviv & Astana it's somehow normal not to win everything in a row. A very good prep for Turin though," a fan tweeted.
"Maybe it is the recency bias, but is this guy even more talented than Alcaraz, who is already outrageously talented? He certainly has more variety at his disposal. In any case, I feel that tennis is finally getting some new stars, after a disappointing 2-3 generation of players," a user posted.
"Not such a big shock. Rune has been playing really well these last few months. A real talent. Just needs to behave better when he's under pressure on the court. Tennis doesn't need another version of Nick K," another tweet read.
Here are some more reactions to Rune's triumph:
"I'm going to go to Turin" - Holger Rune on becoming first alternate at ATP Finals
Holger Rune is on cloud nine after beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters and winning his first Masters title. After Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Nitto ATP Finals due to injury, Taylor Fritz came in as a replacement. However, having jumped to 10th position in the rankings, Rune became the first alternate at the year-end championship to be held in Turin.
Speaking at a press conference after the match, Rune stated that although he didn't want any of the players to get injured, it would be great if he got to play.
"Of course, I'm going to go to Turin. I'm one out. I wish for all the players that I'm not going to play because I wish them to be healthy, but at the same time it would be awesome if I got to play," Holger Rune said.