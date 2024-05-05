Iga Swiatek has opened up on how women tennis players would fare if they faced the men. Her take was similar to the one that Serena Williams famously shared during a 2013 television talk show appearance.

The Pole won her maiden Madrid Open title after beating rival Aryna Sabalenka 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) in the final, which produced electric displays of tennis from both players over three hours and eleven minutes. The pair had clashed in last year's final as well, but on that occasion, it was the Belarusian who got the better of Swiatek.

The WTA World No. 1 attended a press conference after winning her 20th career title in the Spanish capital. During the presser, Swiatek was asked about her thoughts on women playing tennis against men.

In her response, the 22-year-old admitted that women players would be comfortably defeated by their male counterparts. However, she went on to say that according to her, the comparison between men's and women's tennis is not valid. Swiatek's words were similar to those said by Serena Williams during an interview with David Letterman in 2013.

"If we had to play against a man, we would lose. It's not about that. It's about how two tennis players play against each other. I think we can have great matches. I'm number one, but I see these players in the Top 10 who can play very intense battles," Swiatek told the press.

The Pole also said that instead of comparing men's and women's tennis, it would be better to focus on the "emotions" that the sport gives to audiences.

"It's about the emotions it awakens in people, we shouldn't compare the level of tennis, but what it generates in you when you watch it. I think people can learn a lot from watching women's tennis, it can be interesting and emotional," Iga Swiatek added.

Back in 2013, Serena Williams featured as a guest on Late Night, a television talk show hosted by David Letterman. Here, she delved deep into the differences between men's and women's tennis.

At the time, there was a lot of talk surrounding Andy Murray's proposal to Williams regarding playing an exhibition tennis match against her. Here, the American said that she would not be able to win even a single game against the Brit if they played a match. The 22-time Grand Slam winner also said that the match would come to its conclusion within 10 minutes.

"Andy Murray, he’s been joking about myself and him playing a match. I’m like, ‘Andy, seriously, are you kidding me?’ For me, mens’ tennis and womens’ tennis are completely, almost, two separate sports. If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose 6-0, 6-0 in five to six minutes, maybe 10 minutes," Williams said.

Iga Swiatek has more WTA 1000 titles to her name at the age of 22 compared to Serena Williams

Iga Swiatek received her Madrid Open winners' trophy from Garbine Muguruza

Iga Swiatek's Madrid Open triumph was the ninth WTA 1000 title of her already-impressive career. The Pole now has two more titles in the category at 22 compared to Serena Williams, who clinched seven when she was at that age.

Swiatek and Williams both had six WTA 1000 titles on hard courts to their name at the age of 22. However, the former has three on clay compared to the American, who won just one.

Iga Swiatek now has 32 wins out of 36 matches so far in 2024, with three titles to her name. She is next scheduled to compete at the Italian Open in Rome.

