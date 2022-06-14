"If there is any player other than Novak Djokovic who can beat everyone on grass, it's Nick Kyrgios" - Todd Woodbridge

Over the past week, Nick Kyrgios has been among the headlines for different reasons. The 27-year-old missed most of the clay season, returning to the tour at the Stuttgart Open last week to prepare for grass tournaments, including the Wimbledon Championships.

Former Australian player Todd Woodbridge has picked Kyrgios as a player to watch out for at SW19. On the Nine Network's sports programme this Sunday, Woodbridge stated that apart from Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios is the only other player who can beat anyone.

"Nick is actually trained and focused on this season, so this is a good start to the grass-court season. If there is any player in the field outside of Novak that can play well enough and beat everyone on grass, it's Nick," Woodbridge said.

Other than the fact that Kyrgios' game suits the surface, the absence of at least three top-10 players — Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, and Andrey Rublev — further enhances his chances.

Grand Slam record-holder Rafael Nadal is also yet to confirm his participation as his foot is under observation following a new course of treatment for his chronic injury.

Kyrgios' best result at Wimbledon was reaching the quarterfinals in 2014, where he lost 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-4, 7-6(4) to Canada's Milos Raonic. Prior to that defeat, the Australian had stunned the then World No. 1 Nadal in four sets in their Round of 16 clash.

At this year’s Championships, Woodbridge expects the 27-year-old to reach the semifinals.

"It's about how he deals with expectations as he goes into this one this time. He is a legitimate force and has a chance to go deep at Wimbledon. It'll depend on his draw. We don't want him coming up in Novak's group, which is a possibility. But I think a semi is realistic this year. And if he gets there and his body is okay and the head's still on the shoulders, anything can happen," said Woodbridge.

Nick Kyrgios set to play Halle Open

Nick Kyrgios - BOSS OPEN Stuttgart 2022 - Day 4

Nick Kyrgios will next play the Halle Open in Germany, with home favourite Daniel Altmaier his first opponent. World No. 65 Kyrgios was impressive at the recently concluded Stuttgart Open, where he reached the semifinals before bowing out to Britain's Andy Murray in straight sets.

In the match against Murray, Kyrgios received a point penalty and a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Australian smashed his racquet after exchanging a few words with some spectators. After the match, he took to social media to reveal that he was racially abused by the crowd.

"When is this going to stop? Dealing with racist slurs from the crowd? I understand that my behaviour isn’t the best all the time, but ‘you little black sheep’ ‘shut up and play’ - little comments like this are not acceptable. When I retaliate to the crowd I get penalised. This is messed up," Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far