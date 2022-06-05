"If Rafa has to lose with someone, better lose with Casper; if Casper has to lose, better with Rafa" - Toni Nadal on 2022 French Open final contestants Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will lock horns in the 2022 French Open final on Sunday. While Nadal will be fighting for his 14th title in Paris and a 22nd career Grand Slam title, Ruud will be playing his first ever Major final.

Although Nadal will be the clear favourite heading into the final, Ruud might have a trick or two up his sleeve. The Norwegian has been training at Nadal's academy since 2018 and Toni Nadal, the Spaniard's uncle and the Academy's Director, has helped Ruud sharpen his skills and understand the game better.

Speaking to a local newsline, Toni said he is pleased to see the two in Sunday's summit clash.

" I know it will be a difficult match for both of them, but if Rafael has to lose, better with Casper. And if Casper has to lose, better with Rafael because he already said he was his idol," Toni said. "It's double happiness that Rafael plays a new Roland Garros final and that his rival is Casper Ruud, another player who has trained here."

Rafael Nadal has never lost a final at Roland Garros. The World No. 5 will need to be on top of his game to have a chance at conquering the King Of Clay.

"Casper is great boy with good attitude and behaviour" - Toni Nadal praises Ruud after watching him train closely at the Rafael Nadal Academy

Casper Ruud attempts a volley in his early days as a young professional

Since joining Rafael Nadal's training academy as a promising teenager to playing the final of the French Open against his idol, Casper Ruud has come a long way.

The 23-year old has played some exceptional tennis this year and has looked far more consistent with his performances. The Norwegian has had his eyes on playing big tournaments and moving up the ATP rankings since his early days as a young professional.

Toni acknowledged the hard work he has put in and praised the youngster in a recent interview taken at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"Casper is great boy with good attitude and behaviour," Toni said.

In 2018, Ruud qualified for his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open after going through the qualifying competition. This made him the first Norwegian to qualify for a Grand Slam main draw in 17 years. He was also the first Norwegian to be ranked World No.1 in the junior rankings six years ago.

