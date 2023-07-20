"If Rafael Nadal called Roger Federer for something tomorrow, he would do it right away" - Ivan Ljubicic

Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer's former coach, recently commented on the Swiss' relationship with his ex-colleague Rafael Nadal. Federer and Nadal boast a rivalry unlike any other in the annals of sports history. They have clashed on the court a remarkable 40 times over the course of their illustrious 18-year rivalry, with each considering the other their "greatest rival."

Remarkably, despite the intensity of their competition, they have managed to maintain a strong and enduring friendship off the court. Their unique bond sets an exemplary standard of sportsmanship and camaraderie in the world of professional tennis.

Ivan Ljubicic, Roger Federer's former coach, recently gave an interview in which he discussed the two legendary players' friendship. He stated that Federer and Nadal initially had only "respect" for each other.

They gradually realized, however, that they shared many "special moments," such that if the Spaniard called the Swiss for something, the Swiss would do it immediately, and vice versa.

"At first, they only had respect for each other. Over time, they realized that they had shared many special moments. If Rafa called Roger tomorrow for something, he would do it right away. And vice versa," Ljubicic told Tages Anzeiger.

Federer retired from tennis in 2022 at the O2 Arena in London after losing his doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup.

His farewell included emotional moments between him, the Spaniard, Novak Djokovic, and other top players.

When can we expect to see Rafael Nadal back in action?

Rafael Nadal pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 3.

Rafael Nadal stated in a recent press conference that, despite his victories, the past few years have been challenging.

He also stressed the need to step away from the game for a short period since he is not fully prepared to compete at the highest level because of an injury sustained during the 2023 Australian Open.

The Spaniard revealed his plan to focus on regenerating his body but did not specify a date for his return.

"They have been difficult years although the victories mask it," he said. "I make a point and part. At this point, without being prepared to be able to compete at the level I need. I have to put a point and aside to my sports career. I am going to try to regenerate my body. I'm not going to set a return date."

However, the 22-time Grand Slam winner mentioned that he is eyeing the Davis Cup at the end of the year for his potential return.

He also plans to embrace 2024 with confidence, as he believes that it may be his final year in professional tennis.

"When I'm ready, I'll try to be there," he said. "The Davis Cup, at the end of the year, can be an objective. And try to face next year with guarantees in what I think will be my last year."

