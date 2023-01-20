“If they were really drunk, they don't belong on a court” – Boris Becker stands with Novak Djokovic after drunk fan's ousting from Australian Open

Tennis legend Boris Becker supported Novak Djokovic for his reaction to being heckled during his match against qualifier Enzo Couacaud in the second round of the 2023 Australian Open. The intoxicated fans were loud and disruptive and were eventually escorted out of the sports arena.

Playing against Couacaud, Djokovic defeated the Frenchman 6-1 6-7(5) 6-2 6-0 to move ahead in his race for his 22nd Grand Slam title. However, the 35-year-old was continuously heckled during the match, much to his frustration. The Serb's serve routines were consistently interrupted by taunts from fans in the crowd.

During the fourth set of his second-round, Djokovic could no longer tolerate heckling fans any longer, and asked the umpire to intervene.

“You know who it is, the guy is drunk out of his mind, from the first point he’s been provoking, provoking! He’s not here to watch tennis, he just wants to get in my head. You’ve heard him at least 10 times, I’ve heard him 50 times, what are you going to do about it? Why don’t you get him out of the stadium?” an exasperated Novak Djokovic said to the umpire.

2023 Australian Open - Day 4

The rowdy fans were eventually escorted out of the arena and the game resumed. Former World No. 1 Boris Becker supported the Serb for standing up against the heckler and said that the umpire should have intervened earlier.

“I can understand him. If four or five boozy fans come to the court with the motivation to disturb Novak during many points, then the referee has to intervene at some point because it becomes unfair”, the German said while speaking to Eurosport.

Becker said he encourages passionate fans, but only to a limit.

“I like loud fans - passion and emotion are part of the game, but if they are really drunk, then they don't belong on a sports court,” he added.

Novak Djokovic to face Grigor Dimitrov in the third round of the Australian Open

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic continues his journey in the Australian Open, playing for a record tying 22nd Grand Slam title and his tenth in Melbourne. He faces Grigor Dimitrov in the third round for a place in the last 16.

Speaking about his upcoming match with the Bulgarian after his win against Couacaud, the Serb hoped for an entertaining affair with his friend.

“I haven’t played Grigor in many years, I don’t think we’ve ever faced each other here on this court. Hopefully it’s going to be an entertaining match, I know him really well, we are friends off the court. Let the better player win.”

Djokovic leads 9-1 in the head-to-head against Dimitrov and will be looking to dispatch the Bulgarian to continue his quest for a historic tenth Australian Open title.

