"If not respecting women was a sentence, it would be this" - Nick Kyrgios wanting to host a "female" on his podcast as his next guest irks tennis fans

In recent years, Nick Kyrgios has established himself as the pantomime villain of the tennis world, with a series of on-court outbursts ranging from breaking rackets to fighting umpires and even shouting at spectators.

Kyrgios came under fire once again after remarking about wanting to host a "female" on his podcast. The Australian runs a podcast called "No Boundaries Podcast" with Alex Babanine and James Frawley. He took to social media to ask his followers:

"Who would you guys want to see as a female on my podcast?"

Tennis fans were unhappy with Kyrgios' choice of words, with one user asking him to use the word "woman" instead of "female."

"Female? How about woman? Or are you wanting to interview a goat?" a user wrote.

Daniela @DaniG88 @NickKyrgios Female? How about woman? Or are you wanting to interview a goat? 🙄

Another fan stated they do not want to see any 'female' near him.

"I don’t really want to see a female close to you nick," a fan stated.

clara @rubledev I don’t really want to see a female close to you nick twitter.com/nickkyrgios/st…

Another fan criticized the former Wimbledon finalist sarcastically and wrote:

"Man can't write a simple sentence correctly and wants to have a podcast BYE."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

pat @1hbhdtl how is that a real sentence man's speaking like it's another species twitter.com/NickKyrgios/st…

Nick Kyrgios hits back at Tracy Austin after American criticizes him over retirement talks

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Nick Kyrgios has been missing from the ATP Tour due to a wrist injury. He recently lashed out at the sport's intense schedule, claiming it may cause him to retire in a few years.

"The sport’s crazy. The schedule is out of control. No f**king chance [I play till I am 33], there’s no way. There's no chance. I'm playing till 33? Insane! I'm not playing till 33. I promise you when I'm gone, you'll never see me again," he said in an interview.

In light of Kyrgios' comments, two-time Grand Slam winner Tracy Austin slammed the Australian, saying that it was "sad" that despite being a professional player, he is not deeply involved in the sport.

"I kind of find it sad that you're playing a professional sport and you just don't absolutely love it. You don't drink it up. You don't have to feel like it's such a long season. You want to just feel like you're lucky to be out there " she told the Tennis Channel.

The 28-year-old responded to Austin's comments by stating that different people play for different reasons and that not everyone enjoys tennis equally.

"Why am I lucky to be out there? I worked and I put myself in that position, there wasn’t any luck involved. Some people play for different things, we aren’t all tennis n*ts, some of us have a little more of an impact than that," Nick Kyrgios wrote.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @TheTennisLetter Why am I lucky to be out there? I worked and I put myself in that position, there wasn’t any luck involved. Some people play for different things, we aren’t all tennis nuts, some of us have a little more of an impact than that